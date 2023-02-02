Charity received a mysterious phone call in Emmerdale last night (Wednesday February 1, 2023), in which she learned some shocking information.

But, who called Charity?

Here’s a round up of the possible the reasons why Charity could have been called.

Could the phone call have something to do with Charity’s dad? (Credit: ITV)

Charity’s dad – Obadiah Dingle

Charity last saw her dad, Obadiah, in 2018.

She had decided to reunite with him after he wanted to get his life back on the right track.

He told Charity that her mum had ended her own life when Charity was just a child.

He also revealed that he had Parkinson’s disease.

Charity decided to cut ties with Obadiah once more as he blamed her for making him become an alcoholic.

Now fans reckon that Charity’s dad might have passed away, with this being the information that Charity was given on the phone.

I'm thinking Charity's dad has died & that's what the phone call is about. #Emmerdale — Sam (@Sammy_S_C) February 2, 2023

One fan wrote: “I’m thinking Charity’s dad has died and that’s what the phone call is about.”

Could this be the news that Charity received?

Could Zoe have died? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Who called Charity? – Zoe Tate news

Zoe Tate was recently mentioned as it was revealed that she had set up a trust fund for Noah in his dad’s name.

Now, some fans reckon that Noah’s aunt Zoe could have died, with Charity, who once had an affair with Zoe, being shocked by this news.

One fan asked: “Is the passing of Zoe the call Charity got?”

Is the passing of Zoe the call Charity got? #emmerdale — Mike Docherty (@mikedoc90) February 2, 2023

Something to do with Zoe right? Complicated past with Charity. The actress playing her died in 2019 so maybe they've decided to finally kill her off onscreen too & might also explain how Noah suddenly gets access to the trust fund she set up for him in his Dad's name? #Emmerdale https://t.co/IcYZU6MHWN — GrianneDoherty33 (@griannedoherty3) February 1, 2023

Another viewer commented: “Something to do with Zoe right? Complicated past with Charity. The actress playing her died in 2019 so maybe they’ve decided to finally kill her off onscreen too and might also explain how Noah suddenly gets access to the trust fund she set up for him in his Dad’s name?”

Could they be right?

Could something have happened to DI Bails? (Credit: ITV)

DI Bails

Viewers will know that DI Bails is currently serving time in prison for raping Charity when she was a teenager.

Bails is also Ryan’s dad.

Now, some fans have suggested that the phone call might have something to do with Bails.

One Emmerdale viewer commented: “That reaction strikes Bails with me.”

That reaction strikes Bails with me 🤔 #Emmerdale — Charlie🎬 (@tvtweetings) February 1, 2023

i’m betting on it now that charity’s phone call has something to do with bails #Emmerdale — i’m tired (@trevorsbrady) February 2, 2023

Another fan suggested: “I’m betting on it now that Charity’s phone call has something to do with Bails.”

But, if so, what information could Charity have been given about Bails?

Could Charity be pregnant again? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Charity pregnancy

Charity lost her baby last year after suffering from an ectopic pregnancy.

She is unaware that Chloe is pregnant with Mack’s baby.

Now, fans have suggested that the hospital may have called Charity to tell her that she’s pregnant again.

#Emmerdale I think Charity's call is telling her that she is pregnant again — McWhiskers (@fussyMcWhiskers) February 1, 2023

One fan suggested: “I think Charity’s call is telling her that she is pregnant again.”

But, could Charity be pregnant again?

Could someone have exposed Mack’s secret (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack’s baby secret

Mack’s trying his best to hide the truth from Charity.

Sarah has recently become suspicious that Mack is Chloe’s baby daddy.

Whilst Chloe shut her accusations down, has someone found out the truth and exposed it?

Oh, oh. Has someone grassed Mack to Charity?#Emmerdale — ASuperGav (@ASuperGav) February 1, 2023

An Emmerdale fan wondered: “Oh, oh. Has someone grassed Mack to Charity?”

Has someone finally told Charity the truth about Mack and Chloe’s baby?

Who do you think called Charity?

