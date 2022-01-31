Emmerdale character Charity mentioned her parents in tonight’s episode (Monday, January 31), but what happened to her parents and is her dad Obadiah still alive?

In tonight’s scenes, Ryan told Charity that Irene’s death may have stirred up some emotions for Mack about losing his own mum.

Charity soon went to talk to him and mentioned the death her own mum.

Emmerdale: Who are Charity’s parents?

Charity is the daughter of Kathleen and Obadiah Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Charity Dingle is the daughter of Kathleen and Obadiah Dingle.

She is their only child.

Obadiah is the cousin of Zak Dingle.

What happened to Kathleen and Obadiah Dingle?

Charity told Mackenzie that her mum killed herself when she was a child.

She left a note for Obadiah and then threw herself off a cliff. Obadiah is a religious man and was unable to cope with the fact Kathleen had killed herself and told people she died of cancer.

Charity never knew that her mother took her own life until 2018, when she went to visit Obadiah.

Meanwhile Obadiah is still believed to be alive and appeared in the soap back in 2018.

What happened between Obadiah and Charity?

After Kathleen’s death, Obadiah felt Charity was in the way.

At 13, Charity fell pregnant with her second cousin, Cain Dingle’s, child.

Obadiah was not happy with the news and kept Cain from Charity saying she ran off with another boy, but she hadn’t.

When Charity went into labour, Obadiah left his daughter alone at the hospital to give birth.

After Charity’s little girl was born, Obadiah handed the baby over to his alcoholic friend Pat Jones.

Pat raised the baby as her own and called her Debbie.

Obadiah threw Charity out after she gave up her first child (Credit: ITV)

Charity struggled with giving her baby up and turned to anger. Obadiah soon grew fed up with his daughter and threw her out of the house.

She turned to prostitution to make money and soon police officer Mark Bails paid for her to come and talk to him at his flat. However he raped her and kept her in his flat for months, where he and his friends abused her.

Charity found out she was pregnant with her second child and began drinking to try and end the pregnancy. But she stopped when she felt her baby kick fir the first time.

She managed to escape Bails and gave birth to her second son in hospital.

Charity phoned her dad when she was in labour with her second child, but he heard about her life of prostitution and hung up on her.

In 2016, Obadiah had given up alcohol and was trying to get his life back on track.

He sent Zak a letter to give Charity, but Zak and his then-wife Joanie, decided against giving Charity the letter, fearing it may tip her over the edge.

Instead Zak destroyed the letter, but wrote down his cousin’s address just in case.

Charity and Obadiah reuniting

In 2018, following the sentencing of her rapist Mark Bails, Charity decide to see her dad and Zak gave her Obadiah’s address.

Obadiah told her he has Parkinson’s disease. He revealed to her Kathleen’s real cause of death.

He also told Charity the real reason he use to take her to the beach every day when she was little was because he wanted to find Kathleen’s body.

Charity visited her father in 2018, but it didn’t go well (Credit: ITV)

The meeting turned sour when he blamed Charity for his drinking problem, as he tried to drink a bottle of whisky.

Charity stated that he and all the other horrible men in her life have been using her as an excuse for her bad behaviour.

Charity smashed the bottle and stormed out, ignoring her father as she walked away.

Who played Obadiah Dingle?

Paul, who played Obadiah, also played Arthur in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Obadiah was played by actor Paul Copley.

Paul has appeared in Doctors, Vera, Doc Martin, Holby City and The Bill.

He is also well-known for playing Mr Mason in Downton Abbey.

Paul has had three roles in Coronation Street. He played a photographer and a character called Ivor Priestly.

He returned to Corrie in 2020 playing Arthur Medwin, a love interest for Evelyn Plummer. However his character left in 2021.



