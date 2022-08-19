Emmerdale fans heartbroken as Charity and Mack lose their baby

Emmerdale couple Charity and Mackenzie recently found out that they were expecting a baby after Charity discovered that she was pregnant.

After initially considering an abortion, Charity decided to keep the baby, delighting Mack.

However, in last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, August 19), Mack was seen rushing Charity to hospital after she dropped to the floor in agony.

The couple were devastated (Credit: ITV)

It was revealed that she was experiencing an ectopic pregnancy which meant that the baby wouldn’t survive.

It had implanted itself outside of the womb.

After hearing the baby’s heartbreat, the couple were distraught. Many fans were also left heartbroken as Charity’s chances of a stable and happy pregnancy were robbed from her.

The moment Mack wanted the child you just knew #Emmerdale would brutally kill it off pronto.☹️ — Purves Grundy (@Ockeghem1497) August 18, 2022

#emmerdale I know I joke about Charity but that was dreadful, hearing your baby's heartbeat then next thing the baby is dead so sad these things happen irl i feel for all the mums and dads that has to go through this 😭😭💔💔 — Foxy (Milly) Gif Queen🏳️‍🌈 🦋 🌈 🦋 🏳️‍⚧️ (@FLady1980) August 18, 2022

I felt sorry for McKenzie in tonight's #emmerdale – it's so obvious that he's upset about Charity no longer being pregnant, and also obvious that she can't just put it behind her. They're not going to be able to talk about it together 🙁 — Simon Ramsay (@SARamsay1) August 18, 2022

One fan cried: “The storyline with Charity and Mack is so heartbreaking. So sad. My heart goes out to anyone that has been through this sad situation.”

Another added: “Mack and Charity are breaking my heart.”

Supporting the couple, another fan exclaimed: “An ectopic pregnancy? Poor Charity and Mack.

“He was so excited to be a first-time dad, just as she was to finally have the chance to get it right from the start and not as a single mum like she did with all of her other pregnancies sadly. The little heartbeat.”

The doctor told the pair the news (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Charity and Mack’s pregnancy journey

Viewers first found out that Charity was pregnant when she bumped into Amelia at the abortion clinic.

Whilst supporting Amelia through her pregnancy journey, Charity claimed that she was at the clinic because she had fibroids.

However, in a shock bombshell, Charity was later seen making a phone call to rebook her appointment for an abortion.

Charity was pregnant with Mack’s baby.

Feeling as though she had left the stage of motherhood behind her, after failing to be a good mother to her five children, she was apprehensive about telling Mack.

However, when Mack found out, he convinced Charity to keep the baby.

Mack was desperate to be a father.

Mack told Moira about the exciting news, with the couple keeping it a secret from everyone else during the early stages of the pregnancy.

Seven weeks into the pregnancy Charity dropped to the floor with sharp stomach pains and bleeding, with Mack bursting in on her and rushing her to hospital.

It was there that the doctor told them that the pregnancy was ectopic.

The couple would lose their baby.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an honr-long episode on Thursdays.

