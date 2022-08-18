Emmerdale character Moses Dingle is the youngest child of Charity Dingle.

In 2015 Charity shocked her family when she gave birth to a baby boy in prison.

But who is Moses‘ father, how many siblings does he have and how old is he now?

Ross is the father of Moses (Credit: ITV)

Who is Moses Dingle in Emmerdale? Who is his father?

Moses Dingle is the son of Charity Dingle and Ross Barton.

In 2015 Charity Dingle was in prison for perverting the course of justice.

On June 11 2015 Charity’s daughter Debbie was visiting her mum in prison and Charity went into labour.

Debbie had no idea her mum was pregnant and no idea that Ross was the baby’s father.

Charity gave birth to a baby boy.

Later Debbie discovered Ross was the father of her baby half-brother, which came as a real shock as Debbie had been cheating on her fiancé Pete (Ross’s brother) with Ross.

Emmerdale: How many siblings does Moses have?

Moses has no biological siblings on Ross’s side. Ross’s girlfriend, Rebecca, has a son called Seb (whose father is Robert Sugden).

However on Charity’s side, Moses has three older half-siblings; Debbie, Ryan and Noah.

Charity also legally adopted Vanessa Woodfield‘s son, Johnny, making him Moses’ adoptive brother.

Moses was born in June 2015 (Credit: ITV)

How old is Moses now?

Moses was born on June 11 2015 meaning he is now seven years old.

Moses lives with Charity and her boyfriend Mackenzie (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Moses in Emmerdale?

Moses is played by actor Arthur Cockroft.

Arthur is the only actor to play Moses since the character’s birth.

Where is Ross Barton now?

In 2018 Ross, Rebecca and Seb moved to Liverpool.

Ross didn’t take Moses with him.

Moses currently lives with his mum Charity, Noah, her boyfriend Mack and niece Sarah.

Although Moses doesn’t live with his dad and Ross hasn’t been seen on-screen since 2018, Charity has mentioned either taking Moses to Ross’s or Ross coming to the village to collect their son.

