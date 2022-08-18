Emmerdale actress Emma Atkins first appeared in the soap in March 2000.

Her character is part of the iconic Dingle family, but what do we know about Emma?

Emmerdale: Who does Emma Atkins play?

Emma plays Charity Dingle in the ITV soap.

Charity first appeared on March 30th 2000. She was born on January 9 1976 making her 46 years old.

She is the mother of Obadiah and Kathleen Dingle, however Kathleen took her own life when Charity was young.

Obadiah threw Charity out of his house when she was 13, shortly after she gave birth to her daughter Debbie.

She last saw her father in 2018.

Charity is the mother of Debbie Dingle, Ryan Stocks, Noah Dingle, Moses Dingle and adoptive mother of Johnny Woodfield.

She is currently in a relationship with Mackenzie Boyd and the landlady of the Woolpack.

Emma plays Charity Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Who is Emma Atkins?

Emma was born on March 31 1975 and grew up in the village of Silverdale in Lancashire.

As well as being in Emmerdale, Emma has made appearances in Casualty, Doctors, Heartbeat, Dalziel and Pascoe.

Is Emma Atkins married?

Emma Atkins is married, however she has a long-term boyfriend called Tom.

Does Emma Atkins have any children?

Emma and Tom have a son called Albert, who was born on just before Emma’s birthday in 2015.

Emma kept her pregnancy a secret until she gave birth, which meant she had to hide her baby bump while filming.

After the birth of her first child, she told The Sun: “We have a lovely healthy baby boy. He arrived just before my 40th birthday which was the best present.”

Emma has a son (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Emma Atkins celebrity best friend

Emma is very close with actress Charley Webb, who plays her on-screen daughter Debbie Dingle.

Charley and Emma met while when Charley joined the soap in 2002.

Charley was only 14 when she joined and Emma recently told OK! how she took her under her wing.

Speaking about their friendship, she said: “She’s very organised and to think she’s 13 years younger than me, she’s often got a maternal instinct with me. We’ve got a really lovely friendship to be honest.

She also revealed she misses filming emotional scenes with Charley, who left the soap last year.

She continued: “I took her under my wing when she joined the show at 14 and I think she looked up to me – I felt honoured that I was bonding with this young girl who felt like she could come to me for advice and stuff. It’s quite a unique friendship in that way.”

Emma Atkins photography

As well as being a great actress, Emma is also a talented photographer.

She often shares the photos she has taken to her Instagram account.

It looks like Emma mostly takes nature photos.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

