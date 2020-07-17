Emmerdale stars who became real-life couples

Over the years, Emmerdale has seen many romances on screen, but the soap has spawned some couples in real life too.

Here's a look at the stars of the ITV show who fell in love - some fleetingly, some hopefully forever!

Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry - Cain Dingle and Rhona Goskirk

Zoe and Jeff married in 2003 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeff joined the ITV soap back in 2000 as Cain arrived for his cousin, Butch's, funeral.

The following year, Zoe joined the Emmerdale cast as vet Rhona Goskirk. While she appeared on and off on the soap in 2001 and 2002, she began going out with her co-star Jeff and the couple married in 2003.

Together Jeff and Zoe have two children Stan and Violet as well as two dogs Rita and Ronald.

As well as working and living together, the two also grow their own fruit and veg in their allotment.

Chris Chittell and Lesley Dunlop - Eric Pollard and Brenda Walker

Chris and Lesley married in 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chris joined the show in 1986 making Eric the longest-serving character in Emmerdale.

Lesley joined Emmerdale in 2008 as Brenda.

In an interview with the Daily Record in 2012, Chris spoke about he and Lesley met. He revealed: "It was weird. Somehow we'd never met before and we just kept bumping into each other at work.

"I can't even remember if I asked her on a date or she asked me but she is wonderful and we're very happy."

The couple tied the knot in 2016 in a ceremony in Cornwall.

Whilst the couple don't have any children together, Chris has two children with his ex-wife Caroline Hunt. And Lesley has two daughters with her ex-partner Christopher Guard.

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden - Debbie Dingle and David Metcalfe

Charley and Matthew have three kids together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another real-life couple is Debbie Dingle actress Charley and David Metcalfe actor Matthew.

Charley joined Emmerdale in 2002 when she was 14 years old. Matthew joined four years later and in 2007, the two started dating.

They became engaged in 2009 and Charley gave birth to their first son Buster the following year. In 2013, the couple appeared to split however they did get back together.

Charley gave birth to their second son Bowie in December 2015 and last year, she and Matthew welcomed baby number three, Ace.

The couple married in a surprise ceremony in 2018.

Mark Jordon and Laura Norton - Daz Spencer and Kerry Wyatt

Mark and Laura are engaged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Laura joined Emmerdale in 2012, as Amy Wyatt's mum Kerry.

Mark played Daz on and off from 2014 until 2019. However he left the show last year, after he allegedly assaulted an OAP.

But Mark was found not guilty of affray, unlawful wounding and assault by beating after he bit Andrew Potts.

In amongst their tough time, Laura and Mark did get engaged last year.

Whilst Laura has no children of her own, Mark has two kids with his ex-wife and actress, Siobhan Finneran.

Jonny McPherson and Natalie J Robb - Liam Cavanagh and Moira Dingle

Jonny and Natalie started dating in January 2020 (Credit: ITV Hub)

The latest romance to come out of Emmerdale is Natalie and Jonny. Natalie joined the show in 2009, meanwhile Jonny made his first appearance in 2014.

After making a handful of appearances between 2014 and 2017, he joined the show as a regular character in 2018.

Rumours of their relationship began earlier this year when the two were spotted together in a zoom call during the coronavirus lockdown.

In a very recent interview on Loose Women, Natalie revealed the two become close after doing a charity event together and began dating.

They then decided to stay together as the country went into lockdown.

Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton - Hugh Bryant and Priya Sharma

Fiona and Simon married last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Actress Fiona has played Priya Sharma in Emmerdale since 2011, taking over the role from former actress Effie Woods.

Simon appeared in the ITV soap for a few episodes in 2017 playing Home Farm client Hugh.

Fiona and Simon married last year in a ceremony attended by some of their co-stars.

Whilst the couple have not revealed when they will have children, Fiona revealed she "can't wait" to start a family with her husband.

Chelsea Halfpenny and James Baxter - Amy Wyatt and Jake Doland

Whilst the two actors both had roles on Emmerdale, they were on the show at different times.

James played Jake Doland from 2007 until 2009. In 2009, his character left for Spain and hasn't been seen since.

Meanwhile, Chelsea joined the show the following year as Amy Wyatt. Chelsea left the show in 2013 and the character has since been recast with Natalie Ann Jamieson taking over the role.

It appears the two began dating last year, however it seems they may have known each other before, as Chelsea shared a photo of James in 2018.

Past Couples

Whilst Emmerdale have brought together many people over the years. Some relationships didn't seem to last.

Danny Miller and Kirsty-Leigh Porter - Aaron Dingle and Roz Fielding

Danny and Kirsty were on and off for around six years before splitting for good (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Whilst Kirsty is famous for her role as Leela Lomax in Hollyoaks, she previously played Roz in Emmerdale on and off from 2010 until 2012.

Meanwhile Danny has played Aaron on and off since 2008.

Danny and Kirsty met on the set of the ITV soap in 2010 and were on and off until 2016, when they split for good.

Whilst there was reports of cheating, the reason for their split wasn't confirmed.

Isabel Hodgins and Michael Parr - Victoria Sugden and Ross Barton

Isabel joined the soap in 2006 as Victoria, meanwhile Michael joined as Ross in 2013.

Whilst there aren't a huge amount of details out there about Isabel and Michael's relationship (because they both seemed to like to keep things private), it appears they were together for roughly three years.

However it was reported in early 2019 that the two split up in 2018.

Mike left Emmerdale in 2018 and moved out to America. Meanwhile Isabel is still on the show.

