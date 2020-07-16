Emmerdale mentions Betty Eagleton on the day Paula Tilbrook's death was announced

Emmerdale mentioned character Betty Eagleton in last night's episode (Wednesday July 15), which is the same day Paula Tilbrook's death was announced.

In the episode, Bob was in the cafe when he mentioned the Emmerdale legend.

Lydia came to him asking about a cake that Brenda promised to make her. However as Bob offered to make a cake, Lydia doubted his cake-making skills.

Bob mentioned Betty (Credit: ITV)

But as Bob tried to convince her he could do it, he mentioned Betty saying: "Got the internet, a good spatula, the lightest touch with a sponge since Betty Eagleton."

Betty being mentioned left fans in tears as they remembered Paula.

Now that was a timely mention of Betty considering today's sad news. #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/WZMMCOhILf — Matthew Chapman (@Matt528chap) July 15, 2020

Aww they mentioned Betty ❤ RIP Paula #emmerdale — Marc 🇬🇧 (@explorer_80) July 15, 2020

Betty gets a mention tonight, coincidence as Paula Tilbrook passed away today, have they ever mentioned Edna had died #Emmerdale — i mac (@Ianmac5Ian) July 15, 2020

Emmerdale: Betty - Paula's death

Paula joined Emmerdale as Betty in 1994 as a gossip, but good and loyal friend.

Betty left the village in 2014 to go on a cruise. However in 2015 she returned and was heartbroken to discover Victoria had stopped reading her emails because she felt they were boring.

In May 2015, she made plans to return to Australia, where she once lived with her late partner Seth.

Aww they mentioned Betty. RIP Paula.

With her new man Reuben, Betty left the Dales for good. But she regularly video called her friends in the village.

Betty left the village in 2015 (Credit: ITV)

Paula's family released a statement yesterday, via Emmerdale. They confirmed that the beloved actress died of "natural causes" a few months ago.

"The family of Paula Tilbrook are sad to confirm the peaceful passing of their beloved Paula.

"She died of natural causes a few months ago at home with her loved ones. The family respectfully requests privacy at this difficult time."

Tributes to Paula

After the news of her death, Emmerdale stars paid tribute to their co-star. They described her as 'professional, truly hilarious and a wonderful colleague and friend.'

A sports car roared up to the front of ITV Studios on my first day. Music pumping, the doors opened and out came Paula Tilbrook in a headscarf. The matriarch of Emmerdale. Strict, professional and very very funny. Loved reading this. x https://t.co/AQyaP1umV8 — Dominic Brunt (@dominicbrunt) July 15, 2020

Paddy Kirk actor Dominic Brunt wrote: "A sports car roared up to the front of ITV studios on mty first day, Music pumping, the doors opened and out came Paula Tilbrook in a headscarf.

"The matriarch of Emmerdale, Strict, professional and very very funny."

I 1st saw the wonder that was #PaulaTilbrook on stage at Oldham Coliseum and never before or since have I seen any actor hold an audience so completely in the palm of her hand. An amazing actress, truly hilarious company & a wonderful colleague and friend. I’ll miss her always.X — Mark Charnock (@markcharnock) July 15, 2020

Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon Dingle, tweeted: "First saw the wonder that was #PaulaTilbrook on stage at Oldham Coliseum and ever before or since have I seen any actor hold an audience so completely in the palm of her hand.

"An amazing actress, truly hilarious company and a wonderful colleague and friend. I'll miss her aways x."

Ah lord. Literally just heard the news that Paula Tilbrook has left us. I'm gutted. She was one of a kind. Her and Shirley and richard and kitty and Freddie. All together now. They made @emmerdale and they made my time there even more precious. Love to her family ♥ pic.twitter.com/IlUr6dnhO5 — Gemma Oaten (@gemmaoaten) July 15, 2020

Former Emmerdale actress Gemma Oaten, who played Rachel Breckle, shared some pictures with her co-stars.

Alongside them she wrote: "Ah lord. Literally just heard the news that Paula Tilbrook has left us. I'm gutted. She was one of a kind. her and Shirley and Richard and Kitty and Freddie. All together now.

"They made @emmerdale and they made my time there even more precious. Love to her family."

