Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson looks overjoyed in photo of first day back at school

Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson, who plays Leo Goskirk, looked overjoyed in a photo of his first day back at school.

Today (Thursday, September 3) a photo was posted to Harvey’s Twitter account of the young actor on his first day back.

In the photo, Harvey stood in his school uniform smiling.

Alongside the photo, the tweet read: “First day back for Harv today after a moan about getting out of bed and a bit of a wobble getting on the bus, he’s excited to see his friends after seven months… Have a good time H.”

His Twitter followers commented to send their best wishes.

One wrote: “You look very smart Harvey. I hope you have a wonderful day at school back with your friends.”

A second tweeted: “Hope you have an amazing day at school sweetheart.”

A third added: “Bless him, have a great day.”

Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson had his first day back at school (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Harvey Rogerson lockdown and returning to work

Child actors who work on soaps have not yet returned to work after the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s excited to see his friends after seven months.

Back in March, Harvey’s mum explained she made the decision for Harvey, who has Down’s syndrome, to self-isolate as he is “more vulnerable due to suppressed immunity.”

Harvey plays Leo on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

However, Harvey has kept busy during lockdown and has made some incredible achievements.

Back in April, it was revealed he had learnt to ride a bike without stabilisers. He thanked everyone for their kind comments.

He revealed it means a lot to his parents, who were told he may never walk, let alone ride a bike.

Harvey has made some big accomplishments in lockdown (Credit: ITV)

He also continued with his homeschooling and received an excellent school report from his teacher.

It also looks like Harvey has enjoyed spending time with his brother and sister in lockdown.

Emmerdale airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

