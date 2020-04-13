Emmerdale child star Harvey Rogerson who plays Leo reveals huge lockdown achievement

Emmerdale's Harvey Rogerson has revealed a huge achievement he has accomplished during isolation.

On Harvey's Twitter account, a video was posted of the young actor on his bike.

In the video Harvey is riding, with his brother Freddie and puppy Lulu running behind him.

The tweet revealed Harvey is now able to ride his bike without stabilisers.

The tweet read: "Harvey's only gone and ridden his bike without stabilisers, with Freddie with him every step of the way... what an achievement H. We are so proud of you #nostoppinghimnow."

Fans and friends rushed to congratulate Harvey.

One wrote: "That's fantastic! Well done Harvey. What a lovely relationship they have."

A second tweeted: "Amazing Harvey. My grandson's been trying for ages and is still struggling."

A third commented: "Wow Harvey, this is just fantastic."

Harvey plays Leo in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Later, Harvey thanked everyone for their comments revealing how much it meant to his parents.

They were previously told Harvey, who has Down's Syndrome, may never walk, let alone ride a bike.

Harvey's only gone and ridden his bike without stabilisers.

He tweeted: "Thank you everyone for all the lovely comments on me riding my bike, I am very happy. It means so much to my mum and dad, especially as they were told I may never walk, never mind ride a bike! Happy Easter everyone! x."

How is Harvey getting on during the coronavirus lockdown?

Before the UK coronavirus lockdown was announced, Harvey's mum revealed she had take the decision to self-isolate with Harvey.

She explained Harvey is more vulnerable to catching the virus due suppressed immunity, but she stated Harvey had shown no symptoms.

It was later announced Emmerdale has suspended production, meaning Harvey, who plays Leo Goskirk on the soap, wouldn't be at work anyway.

Emmerdale is no longer filming (Credit: ITV)

But being at home has given Harvey plenty of time to be with his family and puppy.

Harvey's family often share updates on the actor and his mum revealed she was homeschooling him during the lockdown.

