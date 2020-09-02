Emmerdale star Laura Norton shows off baby bump in Loose Women interview

Emmerdale actress Laura Norton showed off her blossoming baby bump on Loose Women.

The soap star appeared on Wednesday’s show alongside her fiancé Mark Jordon after announcing their baby news last month.

The couple admitted they have put their wedding plans on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Emmerdale actress Laura Norton showed off her blossoming baby bump on Loose Women

Mark, who played Daz Spencer on Emmerdale, said: “We had hoped it would be this year.

“I went off on a tour and we were planning everything and we were like, ‘As soon as the tour is done we can scoot off…’

“And now this pandemic has happened. And now something else [Laura’s pregnancy] has happened.”

Laura, who portrays Kerry Wyatt in the soap, went on to show off her bump.

What did Emmerdale star Laura Norton say?

Huge congratulations to @emmerdale's @JoepopProds

and @lawrencenotrin who are expecting their first child together! ❤️ Watch the full interview as they celebrated the news with the #LooseWomen ➡️https://t.co/uhvdBHHe6b pic.twitter.com/u2CupMjl8k — Loose Women (@loosewomen) September 2, 2020

When asked if they’ve found out the gender of their unborn baby, Laura said: “No, not yet.”

The couple went on to discuss how they became an item.

After becoming “really good friends” they were reluctant to embark on a relationship in case they ruined their friendship.

Laura, 37, said: “When we first told each other we liked each other we just went, ‘Shall we just leave it? Shall we just stay as friends? It’s probably best.’

Mark and Laura announced their pregnancy last month (Credit: ITV)

“So, it was months after we actually told each other.”

Mark, 55, added: “We were really good friends. We kept re-examining the question and eventually it was a bit more of a question.”

We kept re-examining the question and eventually it was a bit more of a question.

But Laura revealed the former Heartbeat actor, who has children Joseph, 22, and Poppy, 19, with his ex Siobhan Finneran, “got brave” and asked her out.

Mark and Laura said they don’t know their unborn baby’s gender yet (Credit: ITV)

However, Mark said: “That didn’t go brilliantly, but nevertheless, that was a sign of our life.”

Laura added: “That set the tone from the rest of our relationship.”

The couple revealed in January 2019 that they were engaged and had kept their engagement a secret for seven months.

