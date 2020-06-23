Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson gets excellent school report

Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson, who plays Leo Goskirk, has received an excellent school report.

His mum, who runs his Twitter account, shared the words his teachers wrote on the social media site.

She's one proud mummy - and quite rightly so!

Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson has one very proud mummy (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans have mixed reaction to Chas and Paddy's lockdown episode

What did Harvey's teacher say?

The class teacher wrote: "I am so proud of the progress Harvey has made both in terms of his communication skills and his academic ability.

"However, I am most proud of how Harvey dealt with the coronavirus pandemic and his change of routine in staying at home.

"Harvey kept up the good work he produces at school and with Mum's help continues to improve.

"You have had a fantastic year Harvey and we are so pleased with you. Keep up the good work!"

Harvey Rogerson plays Leo Goskirk in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Harvey's mum is proud

Harvey's mum wrote alongside the report: "A special treat today for our special boy... Thank you for Harvey's amazing school report.

"His progress is wonderful and we can't thank the staff enough, especially working so closely with us while in lockdown to help keep H engaged and learning."

The picture next to the report showed a thrilled Harvey tucking into an ice cream.

A special treat 2dayfor r special boy...thanku @AstleyParkSch 4 Harvey’s amazing school report his progress is wonderful & we can’t thank the staff enough especially working so closely with us while in lockdown to keep H engaged and learning #DownSyndrome #SEN #athisownpace 👍💙 pic.twitter.com/A1ehmzjGFG — Harvey (@helloharvey) June 22, 2020

Fans and friends all commented to congratulate Harvey, with many saying "Well done," and "Fantastic".

Harvey has been in self-isolation since early on in the coronavirus pandemic.

His mum revealed Harvey, who has Down syndrome, showed no symptoms but is isolating as he "is more vulnerable due to suppressed immunity".

But she also revealed he had been "struggling" a bit with lockdown. Picturing him on a trip to the pet shop, she said he finds staying in hard.

"Took H out today. He struggles a bit with staying in," she said. "He understands there's a 'nasty bug' and has to stay safe but we thought we'd try him with a mask on and test out if he'd wear it if needed in the future.

"We only went to the pet shop and he stayed outside with Lulu and kept it on the entire time."

Alongside the tweet, a picture was shared of Harvey wearing his mask with his thumbs up, giving puppy Lulu a cuddle.

TookH out 2day he’s struggles abit withstaying in..he understands there’s “a nasty bug”&has2staysafe butwe thought we’d try him with a mask on &testout if he’d wear it if needed inthe future..we only went 2the petshop &he stayed outside withLulu he kept it on the wholetime 😍 pic.twitter.com/LnoLYQbEXd — Harvey (@helloharvey) April 22, 2020

Where is Leo, Harvey Rogerson's Emmerdale character?

On Wednesday night Emmerdale will air Marlon Dingle's lockdown episode.

He is isolating away from his kids Leo and April, and Leo is at his mum's house.

Marlon makes a big mistake with Leo this week (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Andrea returns - then disappears again

However, Marlon has made a huge mistake and gone to visit Leo, resulting in Leo having a meltdown.

Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon, said it happens after a clap for carers.

"Marlon gets carried away and goes all the way into the village and he waves at Leo.

"Leo doesn't understand why Marlon won't come into the house.

"Leo kicks off and scratches and bites his mum.

"She is furious with Marlon and he is devastated he's made such a huge mistake.

"It just breaks Marlon's heart."

Emmerdale airs next on Wednesday at 7pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.