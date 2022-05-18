Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria breaks David’s heart as he proposes?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal David decides he’s going to propose to Victoria.

Eric isn’t sure on David’s idea but he’s determined to get down on one knee.

But will his proposal go to plan?

Victoria and David began dating last year (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all new pics for May 23-27

Emmerdale spoilers: David decides to propose to Victoria

David and Victoria grew closer last year as they both bonded over having young children.

At the time David was dating Meena Jutla, unaware she was a serial killer.

David and Victoria grew closer and ended up sharing a couple of kisses.

Eventually David made the decision to break up with Meena so he could be with Victoria.

When Meena found out, she attempted to drown Victoria on the survival challenge.

However she was interrupted when David and Billy came along and Meena pretended she was trying to save Vic.

David broke up with Meena and began officially dating Victoria.

Now Meena is behind bars for her crimes, David and Victoria’s relationship has been getting stronger with her even moving in with him and his children, Jacob and Theo.

Eric isn’t so sure about David’s plan (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes, David decides he want to take their relationship to the next level.

When Victoria says some encouraging words about her and David’s relationship, David is determined to make things official by proposing to her.

When Eric finds out what David is planning, he tells his son to take his time and not rush into anything with Vic.

However David doesn’t listen and tells him he needs cover at the shop as he’s seen the perfect engagement ring at a jewellers in town.

David proposes (Credit: ITV)

David gets down on one knee

Meanwhile at the HOP, Victoria is completely oblivious to David’s plans.

Victoria jokes with Amy about what David’s big talk could be about.

When Victoria arrives in the woods for the romantic surprise, David is bursting with excitement.

As he gets down on one knee Victoria is left completely speechless.

Will she say yes or no? Is she about to break David’s heart?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s episodes of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!