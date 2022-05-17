Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal David is determined to propose to Victoria despite Pollard’s words of warning.

What will she say? Will we have another Dales wedding on our hands?

Also next week, Noah is in court, and Faith is in hospital.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

1. David proposes

David wants to make things official with Victoria by proposing to her and asks Pollard to cover the shop so he can buy a ring.

Pollard urges David not to rush things, but David is determined.

David plans a romantic surprise in the woods and gets down on one knee…

Victoria is left speechless, but will she say yes?

2. Noah faces court

Noah is still fuming over being reported to the police by Charity.

She is left stunned however, when he says he doesn’t want to plead guilty.

He then decides to run away, but Charity refuses to go along with his plot.

Noah leaves frustrated and it makes Charity more concerned than ever.

Noah appears in court and listens as the charges are read out.

Charity, however, has no idea how he’s going to plead and is anxious.

What will Noah say when he’s asked how he pleads?

Is he finally willing to accept his mistakes? Or is his behaviour set to get even worse?

More Emmerdale spoilers

3. Suzy dumps Vanessa

Suzy feels uncomfortable about the fact she’s lied to Vanessa over Holly’s death.

She thinks Vanessa is better off without her so ends things between them.

Vanessa is stunned and thinks it’s because she’s come on too strong.

She pleads with Suzy to give them another go and Suzy agrees.

Suzy later tells Leyla she’s staying off coke and concentrating on Vanessa.

She tips the cocaine down the sink, but what will Leyla do?

4. Faith struggles

Moira takes Faith to the hospital for her appointment and urges her to tell Cain and Chas about her diagnosis.

Faith won’t listen and tells Moira to go back to the farm and Faith will call her for a lift home.

After her procedure a tired and sore Faith calls Moira, but struggles to get hold of her.

Can anyone else help?

Read more: Who was Zoe Tate in Emmerdale?

5. Amelia puts herself in danger in Emmerdale spoilers

Amelia is gutted after receiving a negative comment online on one of her posts.

Samson tries to reassure her, but it’s no good.

Amelia buys some pills off the internet and Cathy spots her with the bottle.

Suspicious Cathy Goggles the contents, but finds fairly innocent content.

However Amelia knows the pills are dangerous.

She tries to distract Cathy so she doesn’t ask any more questions.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!