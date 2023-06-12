In tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (Monday June 12), the Dingles form a court to deliberate Caleb’s future.

After last week’s revelations, the Dingles come together to discuss whether Caleb should stay in the village.

But, what will the Dingles ultimately decide happens to Caleb in Emmerdale spoilers?

Caleb’s fate is decided (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: The Dingles form a court

Last week, the truth about Caleb’s plan and identity came out leaving Caleb’s family shocked by the revelations.

Tonight, Cain’s furious to find out that Caleb’s still in the village, staying at the B&B.

Nate suggests that they take care of things as a family by forming a Dingle court to discuss the matter.

Soon enough, the Dingles gather to deliberate whether Caleb should remain in the village. However, the topic of discussion himself soon turns up and declares that he’s staying put.

But, will the Dingles decide otherwise? Will Caleb be forced out of the village by his own family?

Charles does not trust his dad (Credit: ITV)

Charles reveals Victor’s dark past

Last week, Charles visited the prison and met up with his dad, Victor, who’d just been released.

Now, Victor tries to worm his way back into his family’s life but Charles isn’t so welcoming.

Charles promised Claudette that he’ll get Victor to stay away from the village.

However, as Naomi takes to Victor she wants to know what her dad’s problem with him is.

Charles then reveals Victor’s dark past but how will Naomi react? Will she stay away from Victor?

Mack’s ready to move on from Charity (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack and Chloe sleep together

After their recent kiss, Mack and Chloe decide to spend the day together as Mack promises her that he’s over Charity.

Having a lovely day out together, they both then head upstairs and sleep together. But, is Mack really over Charity?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!