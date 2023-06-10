This week, viewers met Charles’ dad Victor with Charles paying him a visit after he had done his time in prison.

Victor had been surprised to see that Charles was now a vicar, suggesting that he was quite the bad boy back in the day.

Next week, Charles reveals Victor’s dark past. But, how many ghosts does Victor have in his closet in Emmerdale?

Charles’s dad is not the nicest of guys (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Charles met up with his dad

This week, Charles started acting distracted as his mum Claudette helped him clean up the Church.

Later on, something was clearly rattling him after he received a mysterious phone call. Frustrated, Charles took his anger out on his mum, telling her that she could go and find somewhere else to live if she wanted to criticise his sermons.

With Charles making a trip to the prison, he met a man named Victor – his dad. Victor was released from prison and was left in shock to see that Charles now as a vicar.

Charles told his dad that a lot had changed since he was young and he’s now a man of God. He wanted Victor to stay clear of intervening with his family.

Victor wants to get to know his family again (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charles reveals Victor’s dark past

Next week, Victor tries to worm his way into his family’s life again, upsetting Charles and Claudette.

Promising to sort things out and protect Claudette, Charles does his best to get Victor to leave the village.

Charles’ frustration rises as his dad seems to be getting along with Naomi.

With Naomi wanting to know why Charles hates Victor so much, Charles reveals Victor’s dark past.

After hearing her dad out, Naomi ensures that she’ll stay away from Victor. However, Manpreet takes a different stance and encourages Charles to listen to what Victor has to say.

As Victor tries to convince Charles and Claudette that he’s found God and is a changed man, is he telling the truth? What is Victor’s dark past?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

