Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Claudette’s plan for Manpreet

Emmerdale fans have ‘worked out’ Claudette’s plan Manpreet after she complained about having back pain last night.

Charles and Naomi waited on her hand and foot, making her cups of tea as she rested up on the sofa. Now, Emmerdale fans have ‘worked out’ Claudette’s plan for Manpreet. But, what could it be?

Manpreet was suspicious (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Claudette complained of back pain

Last night, Claudette continued to complain that she’d put her back out. Charles told her that she could stay with them for as long as she needed. Naomi and Charles then rushed to tend to Claudette, making her cups of tea as she lay on the sofa.

Manpreet offered to examine Claudette’s back but was suspicious when the pain seemed to have swapped sides from left to right. Claudette then said that she didn’t want any medical attention before Charles and Manpreet left the room.

She then was able to move perfectly fine when alone, reaching over for the television remote… hmmm…

Is Claudette conning Charles and Manpreet? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Claudette’s plan

Emmerdale fans have ‘worked out’ Claudette’s plan for Manpreet and reckon that she’s a con-artist, faking her injuries. They’re wondering if she’s after something.

One fan wondered if Claudette was after some cash, writing: “So, what’s Claudette’s endgame, do we think money or?”

so what's Claudette's endgame do we think money or? #emmerdale — Ross (@Rosskiernan_) May 29, 2023

Claudette isn’t the sharpest tool in the box is she? Trying to con a doctor with fake symptoms – I mean fair enough if it was fake nurse Windy #Emmerdale — Doreen Morfitt 👍 (@penniless_poet) May 29, 2023

Charles Mum is lying about her back to ruin things for Manpreet and Charles. Horrible woman #Emmerdale — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) May 26, 2023

Another fan stated: “Claudette the old [bleep] definitely faking it for free booze.”

A third Emmerdale viewer slammed Claudette’s conning of Manpreet, noting: “Claudette isn’t the sharpest tool in the box is she? Trying to con a doctor with fake symptoms – I mean fair enough it was fake nurse Wendy.”

A fourth viewer ‘rumbled’ Claudette’s plan, suggesting: “Charles’ mum is lying about her back to ruin things for Manpreet and Charles. Horrible woman.”

Another added: “Claudette is a [bleep] and liar she has no blooming back problems she trying to come inbetween Charles and Manpreet.”

Is Claudette after something? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Is Claudette after something from Manpreet?

It seems that Claudette may be faking her back pain to cause chaos for Charles and Manpreet. But, is she after something? Fans have wondered whether Claudette is conning her family for money or whether she simply wants some free alcohol whilst she enjoys resting on their sofa.

Others have ‘worked out’ that Claudette is trying to put pressure on Charles and Manpreet’s relationship, hoping to split them up. But, could they be right?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

