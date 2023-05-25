Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet’s suspicions rise over Claudette’s health

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Manpreet’s suspicions rise over Charles’ mum Claudette’s health.

After her arrival, Claudette complains about back pain. However, Manpreet questions whether she’s telling the truth.

As Claudette moves perfectly fine when she’s alone, is she lying to Charles and Manpreet in Emmerdale spoilers?

Claudette is Charles’ mum (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Claudette’s arrival

This week, Charles’ mum Claudette arrives in the village and introduces herself to Manpreet.

Manpreet can’t believe it when she realises that the woman she had a quarrel with earlier in the cafe is actually Charles’ mum.

There’s tension between them both as Claudette starts condemning Manpreet for jilting Charles in the past, setting things off on an awkward start.

Manpreet later tells Charles about her concerns whilst Claudette isn’t in the room but Claudette is secretly listening into their conversation.

After hearing Manpreet complain about her, Claudette does her best to hurt Manpreet’s feelings.

Later on, she returns home and suddenly reveals that she’s hurt her back, causing great worry for both Manpreet and Charles.

Manpreet’s not happy when Charles decides to stay at home and look after an injured Claudette instead of going on their planned date night. Will Claudette cause trouble for Charles and Manpreet?

Claudette hasn’t hurt her back at all (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet’s suspicious of Claudette

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Manpreet becomes suspicious that Claudette isn’t being honest about her bad back.

Claudette continues to moan about being in pain, expecting Charles and Manpreet to do anything she asks of them whilst she’s resting up on their sofa.

When Manpreet leaves the room and Claudette is alone, she’s able to move without any signs of back pain being present.

What is Claudette’s game? Will her schemes and lies drive a wedge between Manpreet and Charles? Does she have an ulterior motive for turning up in the village?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Is Claudette up to something in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!