Emmerdale fans here for Charles’ personality transplant: ‘Killer vicar – loving it!’

In Wednesday night’s episode of Emmerdale, Charles had a major personality transplant as he threatened Alex in his hospital bed.

Charles took his dog collar off and threatened to hurt Alex if he made things difficult for Billy. This has led to Emmerdale fans rallying behind Charles’ major personality transplant.

Charles took his dog collar off (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Charles threatened Alex

After finding out that Billy was the person who hit Alex, Charles has been doing his best to prevent him from getting punished, telling Billy not to hand himself in.

On Wednesday night, Charles visited Alex in hospital, furious as to what he did to Naomi. Alex had made Naomi believe that they were in a relationship when in fact he only cared about getting close to the surgery’s drugs.

In the hospital, Charles took his dog collar off and explained to Alex that he was a father first and a vicar second. Whilst God would punish Alex eventually, Charles would have to sort him out in there here and now.

He then asked God for forgiveness for what he was about to do but Alex promised to keep quiet and do the right thing, making Charles back off a bit.

Charles made it clear that he would end Alex if he told the police about Billy. Alex agreed to make the right choice despite threatening to send Billy to prison just moments before.

And again in Thursday night’s episode, Charles visited Alex once more and reiterated the danger he’d put himself in by squealing. Eek!

Fans are loving Charles bad side (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans love Charles’ bad side

Emmerdale fans have been left shocked by Charles’ sudden personality transplant. They’re loving seeing this new bad side to the local vicar.

One fan praised: “Well I am absolutely loving this new side of Charles! Kevin Mathurin as the next James Bond please.”

Well I am absolutely loving this new side of Charles! 👍 Kevin Mathurin as the next James Bond please. 🙂 #Emmerdale — Amy 💙 (@geordiegalg) April 5, 2023

I mean, Charles as a killer vicar would be SUCH a good story 😧 #Emmerdale https://t.co/ssX7yvJ8KB — #teamemmerdale (@dandylove_ED) April 5, 2023

Who knew Charles could be menacing 😊😬😉 THAT was brilliant scene 👏#Emmerdale — Mary 😁 (@MaryLuvsLaughin) April 5, 2023

Another Emmerdale viewer loved the new side to Charles and commented: “I mean, Charles as a killer vicar would be SUCH a good story.”

A third Emmerdale fan applauded Charles change of personality, stating: “Who knew Charles could be menacing. THAT was a brilliant scene.”

Could Charles turn killer? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Could Charles kill Alex?

Charles certainly threatened Alex last night, with the vicar unleashing a new, dark and sinister side to himself as he pinned Alex down on the hospital bed. But, could this develop into Charles turning killer?

Charles Anderson actor Kevin Mathurin revealed: “He [Charles] loves God and he loves his work within the community, but when it comes to his family his job and his faith will sometimes take second place.”

He then added: ““He will do whatever it takes to protect them” – but could this be hinting at a future murder of Alex is he doesn’t co-operate?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

