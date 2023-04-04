In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday April 4, 2023), Billy confesses to the hit and run of Alex after struggling to keep it a secret. Despite Dawn telling him to keep quiet, Billy can’t help but feel guilty knowing that Charles is a suspect for something that he didn’t do.

Hearing that Charles could be charged with murder, Billy enters the church and confesses to the hit and run of Alex. However, Charles is also in the church albeit unknown to Billy. Will Charles expose Billy’s crimes in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Billy confesses (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Billy confesses to the hit and run

Tonight, Dawn warns Billy not to confess to the hit and run as he could end up back in prison and away from Clemmie and Lucas. Billy tries to keep quiet but it’s clear that the truth is eating away at him, making him feel guilty.

Elsewhere, Charles worries that things aren’t looking good for him in the police investigation. However, he’s given some hope when Naomi reveals that she now knows that he’s innocent after speaking to Clare, leading to a heartfelt moment between the two.

After this bittersweet moment, Charles is escorted into a police car for more questioning as Billy watches on. Inside the police station, Charles panics when he’s told that he could be charged with murder as well as the hit and run.

With Charles making things worse for himself by lashing out at the station, he returns home to seek guidance in the church. He kneels down to pray in a pew, being out of sight when a guilty Billy walks in and confesses to the hit and run, thinking he’s alone. What will Charles do with the truth?

Gabby stands her ground (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby threatens Kim

Last night (Monday April 3, 2023), Nicky and Gabby decided to tell Kim about their relationship. On the back of this, Kim handed Nicky the termination papers for breaching his contract. Proving his love to Gabby, Nicky then proposed to her in the Hide.

Tonight, after reconfirming her love to Nicky, Gabby stands her ground with Kim. Kim had expected her to ditch Nicky and come crawling back to support her instead. However, tonight, this isn’t the case as Gabby threatens to remove baby Thomas from Kim’s life unless she accepts her engagement to Nicky. Will Kim give her approval?

Caleb flirts with Leyla (Credit: ITV)

Caleb and Leyla get closer

Last night, Caleb started talking to Leyla in the Woolpack whilst she was with Jacob and started complimenting her on her looks. He suggested that men may feel intimidated by her because of her attractiveness.

Tonight, the pair continue to flirt with each other as Leyla invites Caleb inside of her house for a coffee. This comes after Caleb supported Leyla in her fight against drug-dealer, Callum. Could a romance be on the horizon for Leyla and Caleb?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.