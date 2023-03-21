Emmerdale's Charles is looking sinister and, in a bubble, Alex is smirking
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers: Charles murders Alex?

Will Charles turn killer?

By Tamzin Meyer

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Alex attempts to steal drugs from the pharmacy van but gets caught by Charles.

As Charles confronts Alex, Alex gets hit by a car.

But, does Charles murder Alex in Emmerdale spoilers?

Billy and Dawn worry about Alex’s intentions (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Alex is encouraged to fight for his kids

With pressure from Clare mounting, Alex heads to the surgery but is shocked when he finds the drugs cabinet empty.

Telling Clare to keep her faith in him Alex plans to rob the pharmacy delivery van whilst Naomi and Manpreet encourage him to fight for access to Clemmie and Lucas.

Finding out when the van will arrive by pretending to be Dr Liam on the phone, Alex starts to put his plan into motion.

However, Charles starts to trust Alex and tells him to fight for his kids.

With this, Alex tells Charles that Will and Kim kidnapped and threatened him.

As Charles heads to Home Farm to confront the criminal couple, Dawn fears that this revelation will ruin her chances of getting full custody of the kids.

Later on, at court, Dawn and Billy worry as they wait to see if they can have full custody/ adopt the kids.

But, will things go their way?

Alex is left for dead (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charles murders Alex?

Whilst Billy and Dawn are in court, Alex is busy robbing drugs from the pharmacy van.

Charles finds the drugs in Alex’s car and chases after Alex as he makes a run for it. Charles manages to pin Alex down onto the bonnet of his car, causing damage to the car.

Alex then is pressured into telling Charles about his plan, revealing that his relationship with Naomi was fake.

As Charles tries to call the police, Alex smashes up his phone and makes off with the drugs.

With Naomi being in denial about the truth, Charles sets out on getting revenge on Alex. Charles jumps in his car and tries to track down Alex.

Meanwhile, Alex gets hit by a car as he steps out into the road whilst on the phone to Clare. As Alex lies lifeless, a figure approaches him before quickly backing off.

But, could it be Charles?

Is Charles capable of murder? (Credit: ITV)

Does Charles kill Alex?

Emmerdale bosses recently revealed that Charles is set for a big storyline this year.

But, could it involve him killing Alex?

Charles Anderson star Kevin Mathurin revealed: “During the altercation Charles and Alex struggle and Charles throws Alex onto his bonnet, damaging the bonnet and that evidence is used against him further down the line.”

Speaking about how far Charles would go to protect his family, Kevin explained: “He [Charles] loves God and he loves his work within the community, but when it comes to his family his job and his faith will sometimes take second place.

“He will do whatever it takes to protect them.”

But, will Charles murder Alex to protect Naomi?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Naomi Meets Alex; Dawn's Ex (2nd March 2023)

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Does Charles kill Alex? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Alex moore Charles Anderson Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers

Trending Articles

The Chase host Bradley Walsh looking concerned and Debbie smiling
Contestant on The Chase tragically dies a week after the show airs as husband pays tribute
Julia Wandelt and Dr Fia
‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl defiant as she’s ‘threatened with legal action’: ‘Why are they so scared?’
Coronation Street's Sarah and Damon are with the Coronation Street logo and The Rovers background
Coronation Street: Sarah and Damon plot hole leaves fans baffled
Susanna Reid on GMB today
GMB host Susanna Reid distracts viewers with appearance today as they all ask same question
Gino D'Acampo talking on Loose Women
Gordon, Gino & Fred: Gino D’Acampo quits show due to ‘personal problems’ and behind-the-scenes rows
Ashley Banjo looking shocked on This Morning
Ashley Banjo handed fresh blow following split from wife Francesca