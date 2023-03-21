Emmerdale spoilers: Will and Kim’s kidnap plot exposed

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal the truth about Will and Kim’s kidnap plot is exposed. As Dawn reels from what they did, has it destroyed her chances of custody?

Viewers will remember Kim and Will teamed up to kidnap Alex last year and paid him off to stay away from Dawn and the kids.

But next week in Emmerdale their actions are discovered by Charles who confronts them.

What does it mean for Dawn’s custody hearing?

Kim and Will are confronted by Charles this week (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kim and Will’s plot exposed

As Dawn prepares to head to court to find out whether Billy’s adoption of Lucas and their application for Clemmie to remain in their care has been approved, Alex is considering fighting back.

Despite his life in the village being a sham, he’s actually starting to rather like it. And when Naomi and Manpreet urge him to fight for his kids, it gives him food for thought.

However, accomplice Clare soon brings him back to reality when she orders him to finish the job he’s started. He therefore turns his attentions to plotting the pharmacy van robbery.

Meanwhile, when Charles steps in to encourage Alex to fight for his kids, Alex reveals the shocking truth about his kidnap. Furious Charles heads off to confront Will and Kim about their threats.

Dawn walks in and can’t believe what she is hearing. She’s devastated and terrified their actions will affect her custory hearing later that week.

Billy and Dawn are shocked at the kidnap revelation (Credit: ITV)

Dawn in court

As she and Billy head to court, Dawn is a nervous wreck.

The judge looks things over and states the only way Alex could get access to his kids if he walked into the court room at that moment. Dawn looks around anxiously. Will she lose Clemmie and Lucas to Alex?

Alex has been playing them all along (Credit: ITV)

Alex’s plot exposed in Emmerdale spoilers

But what she doesn’t know is that Alex is at that moment prising open the doors to the pharmacy van and stealing all the drugs.

It’s not long before Charles discovers exactly what Alex has been up to. He realises he’s been a fool to trust him and things get heated.

But when Alex is later left for dead – who is behind the attack? And will he live to tell the tale?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!