Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, September 22) reveal Dawn is worried about her social services visit.

Dawn starts to think things are looking up, but things take a bad turn when Clemmie appears to attack Millie.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Millie and Clemmie haven’t been getting along (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim grows frustrated with Clemmie

Recently Millie returned to Home Farm after her grandmother Hazel went into hospital.

Since Millie’s arrival, she and Clemmie have been struggling to get along.

Millie wanted her old bedroom back but Clemmie had moved into it.

With Dawn not wanting to move Clemmie, Kim grew annoyed saying Millie should have her bedroom back.

Dawn eventually agreed to take Clemmie for a playdate with Johnny and Harry. But while Dawn popped out, Clemmie got upset, not wanting to share toys with Johnny.

Dawn tried to get Clemmie to open up and eventually she started to show interest in making her room her own.

But when Kim decided to swap Millie and Clemmie’s rooms, Dawn wasn’t happy.

Meanwhile Kim was wondering if there were too many kids under one roof.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, September 21) Gabby was concerned about Clemmie having a tantrum near baby Thomas.

When Bernice turned up upset about Liam kissing her, Gabby suggested she and Thomas went to live with her mum for a while.

But Kim wasn’t happy knowing that Clemmie was the real reason for her wanting to move out.

She was even more annoyed when Clemmie didn’t want Millie to go out with her, Dawn and Billy.

Clemmie appears to have bitten Millie tonight (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Clemmie attacks Millie

Tonight Dawn is worried ahead of the visit from social services.

However during the visit she learns that Clemmie is going to be staying and she’s absolutely thrilled.

But things soon take a bad turn when everyone hears a scream.

As they rush to see what’s happened they’re horrified to find an upset Millie. It seems Clemmie has bitten her.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!