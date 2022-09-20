Emmerdale spoilers tonight: The end for Liam and Leyla as he cheats?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, September 20, 2022) reveal that Liam and Leyla are at breaking point as Liam kisses Bernice.

Meanwhile, Dan makes a shocking confession to a heartbroken Amelia.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for tonight’s two episodes.

Liam cheats on Leyla (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam cheats on Leyla

Tonight, the tension between Liam and Leyla is still increasing.

Leyla confides in Priya to open up about her concerns.

She thinks that her marriage is unsalvageable.

It looks as though she might be right as Liam looks to Bernice for support, kissing her as he’s swept up in his emotions.

Bernice tells Liam to go and tell Leyla about the kiss as he needs to be honest.

Liam takes this advice on board but stops himself from telling the truth as Leyla admits she’s ready to try and make their marriage work.

As Leyla gets emotional, Bernice watches and thinks that Liam’s just confessed to cheating on her.

She opens her mouth and mentions the kiss, leaving Leyla devastated.

Are Liam and Leyla over?

Amelia is furious with Dan (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dan confesses to Amelia

Harriet kisses Dan as her feelings for him start to grow.

He’s left shocked by this kiss, as the last time he tried it on with her she rejected him.

However, Harriet is left feeling like the kiss was nothing special, doubting herself.

She chats to Faith who prompts her to take the risk and give Dan a chance.

Giving things a go, the couple announce the happy news to Amelia.

Amelia tries to congratulate them but starts thinking about her relationship with Noah.

She’s devastated that he split up with her.

Feeling guilty, Dan tells Amelia that he was the reason Noah split up with her.

His honesty leads Amelia to move out, furious that Dan meddled with her life.

Will she be able to forgive Dan?

Will Amelia reconcile things with Noah?

Faith and Eric steal a golf cart (Credit: ITV)

Faith and Eric have some fun

Drunk, Faith and Eric enjoy some quality time together.

Faith’s back to her old habits of stealing and this time ropes Eric in to steal a golf cart.

They turn up in the village with the vehicle, leaving everyone shocked.

Will Faith’s family have something to say about her antics?

Clemmie and Millie aren’t seeing eye to eye (Credit: ITV)

Millie and Clemmie clash

Clemmie and Millie aren’t enjoying sharing the spotlight at Home Farm.

Millie wants her old room back, but Clemmie’s just started to settle in, leaving Dawn and Kim to argue.

Kim hints that Clemmie’s stay won’t be permanent which angers Dawn.

Later, Clemmie is excited to start decorating her new room but Dawn worries that Kim swapping the children’s room might unsettle Clemmie even more.

With social services about to pay a visit, will Clemmie show that she’s happy in her new home?

Or will the rivalry between her and Millie become too much to hide?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

