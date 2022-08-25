Emmerdale spoilers: Dan gutted as Harriet snubs his kiss

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that there could be a new romance in the offing – although it’s no love at first sight.

We’ll see Dan develop a fondness for Harriet and try to kiss her. And although Harriet will reject his advances, it seems things could well change in the near future.

Could there there a future for them as a couple?

Dan wonders if he should get closer (Credit: ITV)

Dan moves out

Dan and Amelia have been living with Harriet for a few weeks now.

But next week sees Dan preparing to move back into his old home.

However, he’s emotional to leave Harriet’s, having enjoyed her company while he’s been staying there.

As the pair sit on the sofa chatting, Dan feels very close to Harriet.

So, he moves in for a kiss.

It’s in his kiss – or is it? (Credit: ITV)

Rejected… for now

Harriet’s shocked by Dan’s actions, not realising he felt that way about her. She had only thought of him as a mate before.

Dan realises he has misjudged things, and it’s awkward between them as Harriet leaves.

Dan sits alone, kicking himself for his rash actions.

But there could be hope on the horizon for him.

Dan’s not a fan of being a rebuffed man (Credit: ITV)

Bernice knows best?

While Dan feels like a fool, Harriet is still trying to process what happened.

When chatting, Bernice points out that Harriet could do a lot worse.

And she’s not wrong. Dan is kind and loyal and good fun.

Plus, the pair had been getting on really well when he was living in her house.

Bernice has some words of advice for Harriet (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Should Harriet give Dan a go?

Previously, Harriet has gone for strong guys with a bit of a shady side.

Her ex Will, crooked cop Malone and her former fling Cain were all of a type, after all.

None of those relationships exactly ended well.

So, is it time for Harriet to go for the good guy for once?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.