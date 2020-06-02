Emmerdale SPOILERS: Sam and Lydia clash in lockdown

In next week's Emmerdale lockdown episodes, Sam and Lydia end up clashing.

Newlyweds Sam and Lydia find themselves isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With Samson stuck on his school trip, Sam and Lydia are locked in together as Mandy and Vinny have been turfed out.

It seems Sam won't let Lydia out of the house and it's clear something is playing on his mind.

Sam and Lydia have an argument in lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale fans call for Tina Dingle to return

As Lydia grows fed up with sausage and mash for tea, she orders a click and collect. But when Sam finds out he is furious.

Out of character for Sam, he snaps at his wife and the couple end up going to bed on bad terms. Can they work through this?

However the real truth for Sam's over protective behaviour soon comes to light. But can he make Lydia see his way of thinking?

Emmerdale: Lockdown episodes

It was announced last month that Emmerdale was back filming lockdown episodes.

Filming started up a couple of weeks ago (Credit: ITV)

There will be six of the special episodes that will feature Cain and Aaron, Lydia and Sam, Mandy and Vinny, Nicola and Jimmy, Chas and Paddy and Marlon, Al and Ellis.

Read More: WIN £1,000 in out 'Grab a Grand' competition!

Old resentments and past feuds will resurface and old wounds will be exposed. Elsewhere relationships come under scrutiny and doubts and insecurities will be laid bare.

However lockdown may heal problems for some and others will find that spark again.

Will Emmerdale's schedule stay the same?

We will see Emmerdale characters experiencing life in lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale FIRST LOOK: Spoilers from next week's lockdown episodes

For the lockdown episodes there will be a change to the schedule.

Episodes will air on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7pm on ITV but no episode on the Friday. This will happen over three weeks.

Emmerdale airs Sam and Lydia's episode on Monday, June 8, at 7pm. Cain and Aaron's episode is on Wednesday, June 10, at 7pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to the lockdown episodes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.