Emmerdale spoilers: Mack’s one-night stand finally revealed

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that the identity of Mack’s one-night stand is finally revealed, as he goes to a secret meet-up.

Mack’s secret starts to be exposed once Ryan finds out that he cheated on Charity.

But, who is this mystery woman?

Will Ryan keep Mack’s fling a secret in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers?

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack’s one-night stand

Viewers will recall that Mack cheated on Charity with a mystery villager earlier this month.

Their identity is yet to be revealed.

After time away at a wellbeing retreat, Mack and Charity started to argue.

Mack expressed his wishes to try for another baby, but Charity disagreed with him.

She said that if he wanted a baby, he should go and find another woman to give him one.

He’d never become a dad as long as he stayed in a relationship with her.

With this, Mack slept with a mystery villager at a hotel and has been filled with guilt ever since.

Charity even told him that she’d reconsider her decision, but Mack had already acted on her words without thinking.

Recently, he’s been stalked by his one-night stand to the point where now, he’s struggling to keep the fling a secret.

Ryan finds out about Mack’s one-night stand

Next week, Mack, Nate and Ryan enjoy some drinks together, but Nate gets a little drunk and makes a joke about Mack’s one-night stand.

Ryan’s left with many questions and demands that the pair tell him what’s up.

Mack’s feeling under pressure and tells Ryan about his one-night stand.

Ryan’s upset to find out the news and tells Mack that he must be honest with Charity.

However, Mack starts becoming defensive and doesn’t think he can bring himself to tell the truth to his girlfriend.

Ryan says that he’ll keep it a secret, but it starts to eat him up.

Will he tell his mum the truth?

Mack’s one-night stand is revealed

Mack’s one-night stand has been trying to speak to him for a while, constantly contacting him despite him telling them to back off.

Next week, the mystery person calls him, leaving him to meet up with her.

He wants to get her off his case.

Mack meets up with his one-night stand on the edge of the village as viewers find out the truth about who he slept with.

But, who is Mack’s one-night stand?

