Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mack cheats on Charity after baby row

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, September 1 2022) reveal Mack ends up sleeping with another woman after a row with Charity.

Meanwhile Sandra gets frustrated as her plan seems to be failing, and Nicola recognises Naomi.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of the soap.

Charity and Mack fall out (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack cheats on Charity

On the retreat Charity and Mack try meditation. But it turns out to be a disaster and they ditch the session, laughing.

As they start to kiss, Charity worries that they haven’t been intimate since they lost the baby.

Mack takes the opportunity and brings up that he wants to try for another baby.

However Charity is upset and storms off. Mack knows he’s mucked things up.

Charity calls him insensitive for talking about trying for another baby and the couple are left at a stalemate.

Charity is adamant that having a baby is off the table, but Mack refuses to give up on the idea.

She tells him if she wants to have a baby it won’t be with her and she’ll have to scatter his seed elsewhere, leaving Mack hurt.

Later Charity opens up to Moira and she’s determined to fix things with her boyfriend.

But what she doesn’t know is Mack is bed with a mystery woman.

Sandra continues to try and sabotage Liv and Vinny’s marriage (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Sandra’s scheming doesn’t go to plan

Sandra plants another seed of doubt in Liv’s mind as she continues to push Vinny and Gabby closer.

But Sandra grows frustrated when Liv shows no signs of jealousy as Vinny and Gabby have a laugh.

Nicol recognises Naomi (Credit: ITV)

Nicola recognises Naomi

Nate and Naomi’s flirtatious banter continues as he drops her off for her first day of work at the cafe.

Naomi seems to settle well into her new job, but things take a turn when Nicola arrives.

Nicola comes into the cafe and recognises Naomi’s voice and trainers from the day of her attack…

Harriet is shocked when Dan tries to kiss her (Credit: ITV)

Dan makes a move on Harriet

Dan is told he can move back into Dale Head, but is sad to be moving out of Harriet’s house.

Later Harriet is shocked when Dan moves in for a kiss.

Realising Dan likes her, Harriet feels awkward and leaves. But Dan is left kicking himself.

