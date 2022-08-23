Emmerdale spoilers: Mack cheats on Charity

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Mackenzie cheats on Charity as he sleeps with a mystery woman.

This comes after Charity and Mack are seen arguing on a wellbeing retreat after Mack suggests that they try for another baby.

Mack acts irrationally and cheats on his girlfriend.

Who is this mystery woman?

Will Mack and Charity resolve their differences in Emmerdale spoilers?

The couple go on a wellbeing retreat (Credit: ITV)

Mack and Charity row

Mack suggests that the pair book onto one of Belle’s wellbeing retreats as a way to destress from the tough time they are having.

It could help take their mind off of the loss of their baby.

Whilst meditating in the outdoors, the couple soon are left in hysterics and make a run for it.

The retreat definitely isn’t their cup of tea.

Mack and Charity kiss but this soon turns into a reminder of what they have lost.

They haven’t been intimate since they lost their baby due to an ectopic pregnancy.

Mack gets into a deep conversation and shares his wishes to try for another baby which hurts Charity.

She makes it clear that she will never have another baby and he should leave her if he so desperately wants to become a father.

Charity marches off in anger, being unable to process the fresh loss of their baby.

Charity has made her mind up (Credit: ITV)

Mack sleeps with another woman

Later on, Charity has had time to process things and decides that the door to parenthood hasn’t fully shut for the couple after talking things through with Moira.

She goes to reason with Mack and tell him her decision but Mack is preoccupied.

He’s feeling a little guilty.

Mack’s messed up (Credit: ITV)

He’s just slept with another woman after interpreting his conversation with Charity too literally.

Charity tells him that she may be open to trying for a baby as she knows how much Mack wants to be a father.

Trying to show his happiness, Mack realises what he’s just done and is filled with regret.

Will he confess all to Charity?

Will Charity forgive him?

And has Mack just fathered a child with someone else?

