Emmerdale star Daisy Campbell drops huge hint over identity of Amelia’s baby daddy

Emmerdale star Daisy Campbell has dropped a hint about the father of Amelia‘s baby.

The 15-year-old soap character recently discovered she was pregnant.

She made the decision to keep the baby, but it has not been revealed who the father is.

Noah goes with Amelia to her baby scan (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Amelia’s pregnancy

Last month Amelia found out she was pregnant. She kept her pregnancy secret and decided to book an abortion.

However outside the clinic she ran into Charity Dingle.

Charity offered to be Amelia’s support, but when she realised Amelia had been visiting her son Noah in prison, she believed he could be the dad.

When Noah was released, Amelia was forced to admit that Noah isn’t the dad. However he has been there as a friend to support her as she decided to keep her baby.

But next week Amelia goes for her scan and Noah accompanies her.

After the scan their relationship blossoms and Harriet is shocked when she sees them kissing

Later Harriet tells Dan about what she saw.

At the graveyard Sam lays flowers on Alice’s grave as Lydia watches respectfully when they hear yelling.

They go to see what’s going on and as tensions rise, Amelia’s pregnancy is revealed and Bob has to stop Dan from attacking Noah.

Dan finds out Amelia is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

As reported in Digital Spy, Daisy spoke about Amelia’s pregnancy being announced.

She revealed that there’s a prom which Cathy and Amelia are attending. However Amelia is worried about the baby bump showing in her dress.

Daisy said: “She ends up getting into a feud with Noah – there’s some drama between Noah and Amelia and it ends up getting shouted near the village hall.

“Amelia just feels absolutely horrible, but she also feels that a weight has been lifted off her shoulders as well.

She also revealed that a lot of other people she knows if there when it’s revealed and Amelia is left in shock.

Amelia is shocked when the truth comes out (Credit: ITV)

Daisy Campbell drops hint about the father of Amelia’s pregnancy

Despite Amelia and Noah growing closer, viewers know he isn’t the dad.

But it seems like Amelia wishes he was.

Daisy continued: “Deep down she would [wish Noah was the father] because, without giving away who it is, the father is not really around.

“Now she has got this connection with Noah, deep down she’s wishing it was him because he’s around more than this other person.”

Who could it be?

Emmerdale fans have come up with different theories about who the father could be including Heath Hope, Samson Dingle and Jacob Gallagher.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

