Emmerdale fans have predicted a shocking twist after Mack ended up sleeping with a mystery person.

Last week Mack had an argument with Charity and ended up in bed with another person.

It wasn’t revealed who Mack slept with, but fans think have started to come up with their own theories.

Who did Mack cheat with? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack cheats on Charity

Recently Emmerdale couple Mack and Charity were left devastated after discovering Charity’s pregnancy was ectopic and they would lose the baby.

Last week the two got into an argument when the subject of trying for another baby came up.

Charity didn’t want to try again but it was clear Mack wanted to be a dad.

When she told him to go and scatter his seed elsewhere, he went off and ended up in bed with someone else.

Meanwhile Charity opened up to Moira and realised that she didn’t have to rule out having another baby completely.

When Mack returned home he and Charity made up. But she has no idea that he cheated and Mack has been left feeling guilty.

Mac told Nate that he slept with someone else (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict shock twist with Mack’s secret lover

In last night’s episode of the soap (Monday, September 5) Mack opened up to Nate and revealed that he slept with someone else and cheated on Charity.

Mack asked Nate how he felt after he cheated on Tracy and he admitted she and their daughter Frankie were his world, and he lost them. But Nate realised Tracy deserved better.

Nate asked if the other person is going to keep what happened to themselves and Nate said: “They swore.”

However Facebook users think that this could be a hint that Mack cheated with a man, not a woman.

One wrote: “When Mack was talking to Nate he didn’t use female pronouns, he referred to his indiscretion as ‘they.’

“I would never have thought it in a million years, but it could have been male.”

Another said: “I think Mack slept with a man. Possibly Aaron. He never once said ‘she’, he said ‘they.’ Just a thought.”

Another fan wrote on social media: “Mack keeps saying ‘they’, hmm.”

Who do you think Mack cheated on Charity with?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!