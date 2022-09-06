Emmerdale Mackenzie and Charity
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers: Terrified Mack stalked by his one-night stand

Someone's got an admirer

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Mackenzie is getting bombarded with messages from his mystery one-night stand.

Trying to hide his indescretion from Charity, Mack sets out to surprise her with a holiday.

However, it’s clear that he can’t run from the truth forever.

Who is stalking Mack in Emmerdale spoilers?

Charity and Mack in Emmerdale
Mackenzie cheated on Charity (Credit: ITV)

Mack cheated on Charity

Viewers will know that last week, Mack cheated on Charity with a mystery villager.

Charity and Mack decided to go on a wellbeing retreat to distract themselves from the loss of their baby and soon left their meditation session to have a deep conversation with each other.

However, when the pair went to kiss, Charity got emotional at the fact that they hadn’t been romantic like that since their loss.

Mack blurted out that he wanted to try for another baby making Charity furious.

She told him to go and find someone else to give him a baby because he would never have one with her.

And that’s exactly what he set out to do.

He slept with a mystery villager.

Emmerdale Mack looking guilty
Mack’s being stalked (Credit: ITV)

Mack gets stalked in Emmerdale spoilers

Next week, Mack finds it difficult to run away from what he did.

He plans on telling Charity that he cheated on her but instead follows Charity upstairs, thinking that it could wait until later.

To try and butter her up, he books a holiday for them both to Ibiza which pleases Charity as much as Mack hoped for.

However, the excitement is soon killed for Mack as he is bombarded with a call from his one-night stand, despite previously promising that his secret was safe.

He begs the mystery woman to stop calling and to leave him be.

How long will the truth stay hidden?

Will the mystery woman ask for anything in return for keeping her mouth zipped?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Who do you think the mystery woman is? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Emmerdale Isabel
Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins shares tribute after heartbreaking loss
On the left, Holly Willoughby talking. Split by a diagonal pink line. On the right, Vanessa Feltz talking on This Morning today
This Morning viewers divided over Holly Willoughby as she defends Meghan against backlash
Paddy McGuinness presenting A Question of Sport and Sue Barker
A Question of Sport ‘dealt huge blow’ following Sue Barker’s exit
Emmerdale Kim, Mack and Liam
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Sept 12-16
Rose Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice
EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis ‘splits from long-term partner’ as Strictly curse hits again
James Martin on stage and Sarah Harding smiling
James Martin pays tribute to Sarah Harding on first anniversary of her death