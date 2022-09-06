Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Mackenzie is getting bombarded with messages from his mystery one-night stand.

Trying to hide his indescretion from Charity, Mack sets out to surprise her with a holiday.

However, it’s clear that he can’t run from the truth forever.

Who is stalking Mack in Emmerdale spoilers?

Mackenzie cheated on Charity (Credit: ITV)

Mack cheated on Charity

Viewers will know that last week, Mack cheated on Charity with a mystery villager.

Charity and Mack decided to go on a wellbeing retreat to distract themselves from the loss of their baby and soon left their meditation session to have a deep conversation with each other.

However, when the pair went to kiss, Charity got emotional at the fact that they hadn’t been romantic like that since their loss.

Mack blurted out that he wanted to try for another baby making Charity furious.

She told him to go and find someone else to give him a baby because he would never have one with her.

And that’s exactly what he set out to do.

He slept with a mystery villager.

Mack’s being stalked (Credit: ITV)

Mack gets stalked in Emmerdale spoilers

Next week, Mack finds it difficult to run away from what he did.

He plans on telling Charity that he cheated on her but instead follows Charity upstairs, thinking that it could wait until later.

To try and butter her up, he books a holiday for them both to Ibiza which pleases Charity as much as Mack hoped for.

However, the excitement is soon killed for Mack as he is bombarded with a call from his one-night stand, despite previously promising that his secret was safe.

He begs the mystery woman to stop calling and to leave him be.

How long will the truth stay hidden?

Will the mystery woman ask for anything in return for keeping her mouth zipped?

