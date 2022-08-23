Emmerdale spoilers: Baby for Mack – but who’s the mother?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that the doors to fatherhood are open for Mack, but Charity may not be the mother.

As Mack rows with Charity, he chooses his chance to have a baby over his relationship with his girlfriend.

Will Charity be able to provide him with what he wants or will he look elsewhere in Emmerdale spoilers?

Charity and Mack distract themselves from the loss of their baby (Credit: ITV)

Charity and Mack clash

The pressure to continue with normal life, as if nothing happened, causes Charity and Mack to break.

As they go on a wellbeing retreat to take their minds off things, they soon make an escape from the session and spend time alone.

Going in for a kiss, the couple discuss the loss of their baby.

It is soon clear that Mack is desperate to try for another baby with Charity but the loss is too raw for her.

She shuts him down and claims that she’ll never have a baby with him.

Charity proceeds to give him an ultimatum – to stay with her and never become a father or to leave her for someone who can give him what he wants.

With this, she storms off.

Mack makes a difficult decision (Credit: ITV)

Mack cheats on Charity

Weighing up his options, Mack’s desire to become a dad overpowers everything else.

If he can’t have a baby with Charity then he’ll think of another way to have a child.

With this, he sleeps with another, mystery woman, immediately feeling guilty afterwards.

Later on, Charity has a change of heart and tells him that she has come round to the possibility of trying for a baby.

Mack tries to share his excitement but feels the regret of cheating on Charity.

Will Mack’s rash actions have consequences?

Mack’s longing to have a baby, but will Charity be the mother?

Could the mystery woman soon be expecting his child?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

