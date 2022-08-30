Emmerdale Mack and Nate
Emmerdale spoilers: Mack confesses he cheated

The guilt is growing for Mack

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal the regret setting in for Mack, after he cheated on Charity with another woman.

As the guilt creeps in, he lets Nate in on his secret.

How will Nate react in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale Mack talking to Nate
Mack’s had enough of staying quiet (Credit: ITV)

Mack confesses his secret

A guilty Mack opens a text message from a mystery number, telling him that they won’t tell anyone about his secret.

While they won’t kiss and tell, Mack can’t keep things bottled up for long.

Over drinks with Nate, at The Hide, he tells him that he cheated on his girlfriend with another villager.

This comes after the row the couple had at their wellbeing retreat.

Nate is shocked at hearing his friend confess.

Who is this mystery woman and will Nate tell Charity?

Emmerdale Nicola and Laurel
Naomi won’t let Nicola have her way (Credit: ITV)

Naomi stands her ground

Meanwhile, Nicola’s determined to bring down Naomi herself after the Police fail to take action.

She demands that Naomi confess about the attack but she still is adamant on denying everything.

Turning her attention towards Charles, Nicola soon blames him for teaming up with his daughter and threatens to ruin his reputation as a vicar if he doesn’t help her punish Naomi.

Charles is torn but endeavours to protect his daughter.

He doesn’t want to lose her so soon after her arrival in the village.

Emmerdale Nate
Will Nate believe Naomi? (Credit: ITV)

Nate ends things with Naomi

And Nate is struggling to see things from Naomi’s point of view, as she spins a web of lies.

She’s denying that she had anything to do with attacking Nicola and won’t give in to Nicola’s harassment.

As Nate begs her to confess, Naomi pleads with him to believe her side of things.

He fails to listen to what she has to say and instead tells her that things are over between them.

He can’t stay with her if she’s not being honest.

However, he later thinks that he may have acted irrationally in ending things.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

