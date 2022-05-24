Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla lashes out at shattered Priya

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Leyla stoops to a new low when she lashes out at vulnerable Priya.

Will Leyla realise she’s gone too far?

And will anyone in the ITV soap realise Leyla’s got a problem and needs serious help?

Leyla is caught out (Credit: ITV)

Leyla steals from Suzy

Leyla is really struggling after running out of cocaine. With Suzy off the drugs, Leyla’s supply has dried up.

When Priya upsets some important clients, Leyla lashes out and snaps at her business partner over it.

Leyla decides she will have to fix the mess herself and storms off to rectify Priya’s mistake, leaving Priya to deal with a bridal magazine journalist who’s come to interview her.

It’s clear Leyla can’t cope and going to desperate lengths, she grabs Suzy’s unattended bag and riffles through for cocaine.

Suzy catches her in the act.

She lays into Leyla and tells her she needs to stop taking coke. Leyla, however, doesn’t want to hear it.

Priya is left distraught by Leyla (Credit: ITV)

Leyla lashes out at Priya

Meanwhile, back at Take A Vow, Priya is having a tough time.

The journalist wants to take photos to go with the article and it brings up all of Priya’s body insecurities. Conscious of her scars, she panics and the journalist leaves.

When Leyla finds out what happened, she is fuming.

Lashing out at embarrassed Priya, Leyla takes no notice of how vulnerable her friend is.

Priya is left absolutely shattered by her friend’s words.

Jai could be the key to Leyla’s next fix (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla uses Jai for a fix

Jai goes in to bat for Priya, insisting Leyla should apologise, and she surprises him when she does.

Jai is sympathetic towards Leyla and it leads to a heart-to-heart. He opens up about his cocaine addiction and his words strike a chord.

Leyla’s ears prick up, however, when he mentions he still has his old dealer’s number written on a piece of paper.

She insists he hand it over so it can be burned as an act of cleansing.

But once Leyla gets her hands on the number, does she have an ulterior motive?

Has Jai inadvertently helped her score her next fix?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

