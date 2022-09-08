Emmerdale spoilers: Kim reports Jamie for attempted murder as she learns he’s alive

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Kim gets a big shock when she learns her son Jamie is still alive.

Viewers know Jamie faked his death and fled the village last year.

But in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers Kim finally learns that Jamie is alive after she finds out Hazel has been in an accident.

Kim has no idea that Jamie is still alive (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Jamie and Kim

Ever since Jamie arrived on our screens back in April 2019, it’s safe to say Kim’s relationship with her son hasn’t been plain sailing.

Last year Kim had discovered Jamie had secretly been poisoning her and taught him a lesson by faking her death.

Meanwhile Jamie was also unhappy at the fact Gabby Thomas was having his child.

He planned to leave the village, but ended up accidentally driving into a lake. As his body was never found, he was presumed dead.

However in November last year, after Andrea Tate‘s memorial, we learnt that he was alive and living with his former mother-in-law, Hazel, and his daughter, Millie.

Hazel tells Kim the truth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kim’s set for a shock

In next week’s scenes Kim is excited about seeing her granddaughter, but soon left disappointed when Millie and Hazel don’t show.

However, she soon learns that Hazel has been involved in an accident.

With Kim visiting Hazel in hospital, Hazel informs her that it was Jamie who pushed her down the stairs!

Hazel opens up to Kim (Credit: ITV)

Kim insists Hazel tells her all the details about what Jamie has been up to.

As Hazel opens up to Kim about her time with Jamie in more detail, Kim wastes no time in calling the police to report him for attempted murder.

But Millie‘s scared and confused when she sees Kim.

Kim lashes out in anger Photo Credit: ITV

With Kim determined to keep her safe, Kim seethes with anger about what has happened.

Later Gabby, Will Taylor and his daughter, Dawn struggle with the news that Jamie is still alive, however it’s Kim who is struggling the most!

Once all alone with her emotions, Kim smashes up the Home Farm living room.

