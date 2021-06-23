Kim Tate faked her own death in Emmerdale in an attempt to get revenge on son Jamie Tate for drugging her.

The wily Queen of Home Farm pulled off a blinder, hiring actors to play the parts of the police, doctor and undertakers and even getting on/off lover Will Taylor in on the act.

Jamie was shocked to see his mother lying dead in the kitchen (Credit: ITV)

Poor Jamie was bewildered and upset, and completely in the dark about what’s happened.

But perhaps Jamie should have been more suspicious. After all, it’s not the first time his mum has faked her own death.

Kim Tate and Dave Glover

While she was married to Frank Tate, Kim fell in love with Dave Glover. And when she got pregnant – with Jamie – she wasn’t sure at first if her baby’s father was Frank or Dave.

When Frank found out about the romance, he offered Kim a million pounds to name him as the baby’s dad, and – obviously – money-hungry Kim accepted.

But she and Dave couldn’t keep away from each other. So they made plans to leave the village together.

Kim has faked her death before (Credit: ITV)

On Boxing Day in 1996, Kim and Dave were going to leave, but a fire broke out in the baby’s nursery in Home Farm.

Bravely, Dave went into the flames and rescued the tot. But Dave was badly injured and he died later in hospital.

Kim Tate faked her own death for revenge

Heartbroken Kim blamed Frank for ruining her life and plotted revenge. She knew Frank had a dodgy heart, and she wanted him dead.

So she found a woman who looked like her, and paid her to drive around the village in her car and then into the quarry.

Kim plotted her revenge (Credit: ITV)

Kim hoped the woman plunging into the quarry in her car would make everyone assume she was dead.

But the scheme went wrong – in a way. The woman got stuck in the car and died, giving Kim’s fake death extra authenticity.

Frank was arrested for his wife’s murder and spent time in prison on remand in early 1997.

But he was released and came home to Emmerdale. He was in for a shock, though, in May of that year, when Kim strolled back into Home Farm.

Mr and Mrs Tate had a furious argument and Frank’s heart finally gave out. Kim watched him collapse and called him a dinosaur, before she calmly did her makeup.

And now it seems she has gone back to her old tricks. Faking her own death worked first time round. Will it get her what she wants this time?

