Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 28-March 4

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena Jutla is still managing to control the village even from behind bars.

As Charles tries to unite the community following her reign of terror, is he doing more harm than good?

Also, Rhona is forced to come clean, leaving her relationship with Marlon hanging in the balance.

And Jai gets an offer he can’t refuse.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Read more: Who is leaving Emmerdale this year? Find out here!

1. Charles visits Meena

Charles realises he needs to speed things up with his plan to crack Meena.

He visits her and presses her for a confession, but he struggles to hold it together when she tells him every detail of Andrea’s murder.

Desperate to do some good, tortured Charles holds a support group for those whose lives have been affected by Meena.

He is encouraged when many, including Liam, agree to participate.

Deciding to focus on the group he refuses to see Meena again.

However she is furious to find out her plan to manipulate him has failed. Will she find a different way to get to him?

As Meena continues to meddle, Charles is left trying to explain himself to everyone when his visits to the serial killer are revealed.

Can they forgive him?

2. Rhona and Marlon split?

Rhona is stunned to have been named in Pierce’s will and knows she will have to come clean to Marlon.

Marlon is stunned by her confession. He leaves Rhona devastated as he says he needs time to digest everything and consider the future of their relationship.

Marlon confides in Paddy he doesn’t think he’ll ever forgive Rhona, but when Marcus steps in to talk to Marlon, will he reconsider?

Meanwhile, Rhona wants to put things right and starts planning a big proposal.

3. New love for Ethan?

Ethan is keen to pursue something with Marcus, but Marcus decides not to stick around.

Ethan is pleased when Marlon and Rhona give him their approval to go after Marcus, but can he be persuaded to stay?

More Emmerdale spoilers

4. Amelia humiliated

Kerry and Dan try to warn Amelia off Noah by telling her he’s trouble.

They therefore ask her to stay away.

But they only serve to humiliate Amelia who is angry at them for interfering.

Will she realise they’re right, though?

5. Marlon gets his job back

Marlon negotiates a great deal with Mack to get his job back at the Woolpack.

Read more: Want to know who’s in the Emmerdale cast? Here they are!

6. Kim evicts Laurel

Kim has news for Laurel when she tells her she has found a buyer for the house.

Laurel therefore has 30 days to leave Mulberry.

Laurel is left devastated.

She doesn’t know how to tell the kids – or, more importantly, where they’re going to live.

7. Kim offers Jai a lifeline

Kim asks Jai for his shares in HOP. In return she promises him enough money to pay off his debts plus put a deposit on Mulberry.

Jai is torn knowing this could save Laurel’s home as well as his relationship. What will he do?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!