Emmerdale Charles defends himself, Kim delivers bad news and Laurel is devastated
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 28-March 4

Meena is still making trouble

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena Jutla is still managing to control the village even from behind bars.

As Charles tries to unite the community following her reign of terror, is he doing more harm than good?

Also, Rhona is forced to come clean, leaving her relationship with Marlon hanging in the balance.

And Jai gets an offer he can’t refuse.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Charles visits Meena

Emmerdale Charles visits Meena in prison

Charles realises he needs to speed things up with his plan to crack Meena.

He visits her and presses her for a confession, but he struggles to hold it together when she tells him every detail of Andrea’s murder.

Emmerdale Charles holds a support group for Meena's victims

Desperate to do some good, tortured Charles holds a support group for those whose lives have been affected by Meena.

He is encouraged when many, including Liam, agree to participate.

Emmerdale the support group gather but are shocked Charles has been in contact with Meena

Deciding to focus on the group he refuses to see Meena again.

However she is furious to find out her plan to manipulate him has failed. Will she find a different way to get to him?

Emmerdale Charles tries to explain himself

As Meena continues to meddle, Charles is left trying to explain himself to everyone when his visits to the serial killer are revealed.

Can they forgive him?

2. Rhona and Marlon split?

Emmerdale Rhona comes clean to Marlon about Marcus

Rhona is stunned to have been named in Pierce’s will and knows she will have to come clean to Marlon.

Marlon is stunned by her confession. He leaves Rhona devastated as he says he needs time to digest everything and consider the future of their relationship.

Emmerdale Marlon confides in Paddy he can't forgive Rhona

Marlon confides in Paddy he doesn’t think he’ll ever forgive Rhona, but when Marcus steps in to talk to Marlon, will he reconsider?

Meanwhile, Rhona wants to put things right and starts planning a big proposal.

3. New love for Ethan?

Emmerdale Marlon and Rhona give Ethan approval to pursue a relationship with Marcus

Ethan is keen to pursue something with Marcus, but Marcus decides not to stick around.

Ethan is pleased when Marlon and Rhona give him their approval to go after Marcus, but can he be persuaded to stay?

More Emmerdale spoilers

4. Amelia humiliated

Emmerdale Kerry and Dan warn Amelia Noah is trouble

Kerry and Dan try to warn Amelia off Noah by telling her he’s trouble.

They therefore ask her to stay away.

Emmerdale Kerry and Dan warn Amelia Noah is trouble

But they only serve to humiliate Amelia who is angry at them for interfering.

Will she realise they’re right, though?

5. Marlon gets his job back

Emmerdale Marlon negotiates with Mack to get his job back

Marlon negotiates a great deal with Mack to get his job back at the Woolpack.

6. Kim evicts Laurel

Emmerdale Kim tells Laurel she's found a buyer and Laurel is devastated to lose her home

Kim has news for Laurel when she tells her she has found a buyer for the house.

Laurel therefore has 30 days to leave Mulberry.

Emmerdale Kim tells Laurel she's found a buyer and Laurel is devastated to lose her home

Laurel is left devastated.

She doesn’t know how to tell the kids – or, more importantly, where they’re going to live.

7. Kim offers Jai a lifeline

Emmerdale Jai is made an offer by Kim to save his relationship

Kim asks Jai for his shares in HOP. In return she promises him enough money to pay off his debts plus put a deposit on Mulberry.

Jai is torn knowing this could save Laurel’s home as well as his relationship. What will he do?

