Emmerdale spoilers: Ellis to die in Cain’s revenge plot as Aaron Anthony ‘quits soap’?

Emmerdale spoilers for January reveal Ellis Chapman‘s life is in serious danger as Cain Dingle takes deadly revenge.

With actor Aaron Anthony reportedly quitting the soap, is this how Ellis will leave?

Cain will stop at nothing to punish Ellis (Credit: ITV)

Cain’s deadly revenge

After Ellis abandoned Belle and Kyle on a day out, the pair almost froze to death.

Kyle is still in hospital and Cain is furious. He even orders Marlon to evict Ellis from Tall Trees, causing all-out war between the Dingles and the Chapmans.

Nate and Moira are worried what Cain will do and it looks like they are right to be concerned after he goes hunting for Ellis.

He drives him up to the moors and leaves him there all alone with no way of communicating or getting home.

A freezing Ellis is soon seen curled up on the floor with bloodied and bare feet and no one looking likely to rescue him.

Meanwhile, Al and Billy are concerned when they find out Ellis didn’t return to the B&B the night before. Their fears grow when they learn he was last seen with Cain.

Al confronts Cain, demanding he tell him what he’s done with Ellis, but Cain holds his nerve and says he doesn’t have any idea what Al is talking about.

But Al knows Cain is lying and later sits by sleeping Kyle’s bedside as a warning. He threatens Kyle and warns Cain to stop playing games.

But where is Ellis? Has anyone found him? Or will he die all alone on the moors?

Ellis’s life is in danger (Credit: ITV)

Why does Cain want revenge on Ellis?

Belle Dingle and Kyle go with Ellis on an excursion to a forest just after Christmas. Things look to be going well when Belle leans in for a kiss…

But she is disappointed when Ellis’s phone rings. It’s Priya, who is struggling to eat and has reached out to him for help.

Dropping everything with Belle immediately, Ellis rushes off to help Priya.

But when Kyle twists his ankle and Belle realises she gave the car keys to Ellis to look after things aren’t looking good.

With no signal or battery on her phone, she and Kyle huddle together and fall unconscious in the cold night. Will anyone rescue them?

Ellis abandons Belle, so Cain abandons him (Credit: ITV)

Is Ellis leaving Emmerdale? Has Aaron Anthony quit?

Over the weekend it was reported that Aaron Anthony, who plays Ellis, had quit the soap following race row claims.

The actor has apparently told show bosses he won’t return when his contract runs out.

A source told The Sun: “Aaron is bitterly angry about this situation and he has had to be persuaded to come back to Leeds to film his scenes in recent months.

“He has done some filming over the last couple of weeks, but the understanding is that those scenes will be his last.”

The insider said Aaron appeared “very vocal” about the allegations.

“He now feels his position on the show is untenable,” the source added.

Emmerdale has since responded to the claims.

A spokesperson for the soap told Entertainment Daily!: “While we would never comment on individual cases, Emmerdale has robust policies in place to deal with any allegations brought to our attention and take the appropriate steps.”

In addition, an ITV spokesperson added: “We don’t comment on cast contracts.”

ED! has contacted Aaron’s representative for comment.

If he is leaving though, could this be his exit storyline already?

