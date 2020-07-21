Emmerdale SPOILERS: Cain and Moira grow closer

In upcoming Emmerdale, Cain and Moira end up spending time together. Are they finally going to get back together?

Next week, the former couple grow closer as she struggles to recollect what happened during the hit and run.

But just as they share a moment, they're interrupted by Matty who lets slip about Rhona and Nate's partnership.

Moira learns about Nate and Rhona's partnership (Credit: ITV)

Moira is devastated by the discovery that Rhona has betrayed her with Nate.

She wants to act quickly and harshly. However Cain suggests another approach.

Cain has another idea (Credit: ITV)

What does Cain think they should do? And will Moira agree to his plan?

Emmerdale: What happens with Cain and Moira this week?

This week, Moira is still in hospital. However her family have been told she will make a full recovery.

But Cain is convinced dodgy DI Malone hurt his ex, and promises swift vengeance on him.

Cain is convinced Malone hurt Moira (Credit: ITV)

Harriet is uneasy by Cain's determination and begs him to think before he does anything stupid.

But what Cain doesn't know is Jamie Tate is the one who ran over Moira.

Currently Jamie's wife Andrea is the only one who knows and is blackmailing him, threatening to go to the police if he ends their relationship.

Jamie is the one who ran over Moira (Credit: ITV)

But next week Andrea lets slip to Kim the truth about Moira's hit and run. Kim tries to take charge and insists they immediately clear up the evidence.

But Andrea tells her that she and Jamie have to follow her rules. What will Jamie do?

Emmerdale: Will Cain and Moira get back together?

Last week in hospital, Cain confessed to Moira that he didn't know what he would've done if he lost her.

But what Cain didn't know is Moira was awake and heard everything he said.

Back in April, Cain actor Jeff Hordley hinted at a reunion for Cain and Moira.

Will they ever get back together? (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on This Morning, he said: "I think there's always the potential for a reunion with these two because they're so in love, so yeah.

"And it would be nice I think, you know, in these times now to see happier things on the show and show some positivity."

Emmerdale airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

