The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 18th July 2020
Soaps

Emmerdale: Cain and Moira to reunite after bedside revelation?

Cain poured his heart out

By Charlotte Rodrigues
Tags: Cain Dingle, Emmerdale, Moira Dingle

In last night's Emmerdale (Friday, July 17) Cain confessed to Moira that he didn't know what he would do if he lost her. Will they get back together?

As fans know, Moira has been fighting for her life in hospital after being run over and left on the side of the road.

But it seems the farmer will pull through, as doctors told her son Matty it looks like she will make a full recovery.

Cain later came and sat by his soon-to-be ex-wife's side as she slept.

Cain told Moira he didn't know what he would do if he lost her (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale star Alexander Lincoln scared he'd be told off over haircut on first day back at work 

He thanked her for hanging in there, claiming he wouldn't know what he or their kids would have done if they lost her.

The mechanic then told her to concentrate on getting better and it became clear that he still loves Moira.

As he left, Moira opened her eyes revealing she could hear him. When he was gone she had tears of joy in her eyes.

Fans were beside themselves that Moira heard Cain and hopes this will be the start of their reunion.

Why did Cain and Moira break up?

Cain and Moira's marriage ended last year (Credit: ITV)

Cain and Moira's marriage broke down last year after Cain found out she had been sleeping with their farmhand Nate.

To make things worse, Nate revealed himself to be Cain's son and had the affair as revenge, believing Cain abandoned him as a baby.

Cain and Moira have tried to remain civil for their son Isaac and Cain's son Kyle, who Moira raised. However during lockdown, Cain admitted to his nephew Aaron that he's still in love with Moira.

Cain thought Moira had been seeing Malone (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Charley Webb comforts Ace over 'worst' lockdown haircut: 'What has mummy done?'

Recently their wires became crossed when Cain believed Moira was having an affair with dodgy DI Malone.

But now he knows that wasn't the case, will they get back together?

Emmerdale is on next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

 Do you think Kim would go as far as to kill Andrea? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Cain Dingle Emmerdale Moira Dingle

Trending Articles

 Pointless: Viewers in hysterics as contestant appears to be wearing no trousers
Lorraine in tears as show airs tribute to thank her
Good Morning Britain: Dr Hilary gives glasses wearers mask advice
Joe Swash's unfortunate comment to James Jordan as he announces his father has terminal cancer
Emmerdale FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures
Coronation Street FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures