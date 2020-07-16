Charley Webb comforts son Ace over 'worst' lockdown haircut: 'What has mummy done?'

Soap star Charley Webb showed off the results of her attempt at a DIY haircut.

The Emmerdale star, 32, who plays Debbie Dingle on the ITV soap, had a go at cutting her youngest son's hair.

However, little Ace, one, looked miserable as he sobbed at the results.

Taking so social media, Charley comforted the tot and wrote "poor kid".

Charley Webb's youngest son Ace looked less than thrilled with his new haircut (Credit: Instagram @miss_charleywebb)

The mum-of-three shared a series of videos in which she wakes Ace up from a nap in his crib.

She says: "Have you had a nice nap?

"Oh are you crying because Mummy cut your fringe?

"What did Mummy do?"

She then bursts out laughing at Ace hides behind the bars and admits:

"It's the worst haircut I've ever seen. I know I would cry as well Acey.

Charley joked: 'Poor kid' (Credit: Instagram @miss_charleywebb)

"I would cry as well."

Debbie also shares sons Buster, 10, and Bowie, four, with her husband and former co-star Matthew Wolfenden.

The couple have regularly shared creative ways they are keeping their kids entertained during lockdown.

From TikToks to building fortresses in the woods, they are definitely an active family.

However, Charley admitted to OK! magazine that the coronavirus pandemic has caused her crippling anxiety.

She told the mag: "I've had terrible health anxiety. At the start it was really bad because I'd be constantly on my phone reading about the virus or watching the news to the point I couldn't stop crying.

Debbie first joined Emmerdale in 2002 (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

"Matthew told me I had to stop reading about it. In the end, I had to completely stop watching the news. Now I limit myself."

And while Matthew has returned to set on Emmerdale, Charley remains at home.

The actress left the soap for maternity leave last summer, and she has said she has no plans to return to the soap.

She first joined back in 2002, and said she now wants to focus on her family.

At the launch of Inflata Nation Peterborough back in January she said: "I’m still on maternity leave at the moment. It’s been good but three kids is a different ball game.

"It’s been really good fun, but there are no plans for me to return to work at the moment."

