Emmerdale OPINION: Chas is beyond saving – Lucy Pargeter deserves so much better

Emmerdale has taken Chas Dingle too far – she is beyond repair and their only option now is to kill her off.

Chas came into Emmerdale 20 years ago and quickly became an iconic character.

However over the last few years the soap has completely destroyed the character and she is beyond redemption.

Of course Paddy is to blame for Chas’s selfish behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas has been completely ruined

For months Chas has been having an affair with Al Chapman, secretly meeting up with him.

Viewers know she is married to the lovely Paddy, but selfish Chas feels he drove her to having an affair – because she can’t ever take accountability for her actions.

The exact moment she became irredeemable was when she blamed Paddy for her affair with Al.

Paddy, who only wants to do right by her, love her, be there for her and care for her.

Paddy, who apparently was off at conferences all the time – that no one else seems to remember other than Chas – leaving her to work and look after their daughter. Because no other mother has had to do those things.

She also tried to say that Paddy was always going to see her cousin Marlon and never spent time with her.

But of course selfish Chas, who never thinks of anyone but herself seems to have forgot that Marlon had a stroke and Paddy was trying to help look after him!

Paddy has been trying to support Chas, as well as work and help with Marlon (Credit: ITV)

Chas also seems to have forgotten that she’s been leaving little Eve with Paddy or other family members while she goes off to hotels with Al.

I mean, except for the one time she actually took Eve to a sleepover with Al. And knowing Chas she’ll probably blame that on Paddy too.

It seems like someone else is always to blame for her decisions.

Her constant whinging and ‘poor me’ act is getting old now.

Chas can’t be redeemed (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas is irredeemable and needs to go

There was almost a moment in Friday’s episode (October 7), which aroused a glimpse of sympathy for Chas.

After Faith had another episode and hit out at her, Chas broke down crying, screaming she didn’t know what to do.

It sparked a thought that if Chas were to have a complete breakdown maybe she could be brought back from this.

But the moment was fleeting and she was soon snapping at Aaron again, blaming him once more for her own vile behaviour.

It’s fair to say that Chas has just been completely ruined and it’s not a case of she made a mistake, she is just a horrible, selfish human being.

She has always made bad decisions (such as sleeping with her niece’s serial killer fiancé) but it’s gone beyond repair now.

It seems like it would be best to just kill her off or have her leave the village.

She can never be happy with what she has and it’s just boring.

Lucy Pargeter deserves better

After Lucy Pargeter‘s simply stunning performance when Chas lost baby Grace, this feels like a kick in the teeth for the actress.

She is so much better than the material Emmerdale is feeding her. Why are they making us hate her beyond the point of redemption? Quite frankly even a complete breakdown wouldn’t be enough to save her at this point.

The fact Lucy has made viewers hate Chas goes to show just how good of an actress she is. Which makes it all the more upsetting how awful the soap has made her.

I just feel like they’ve turned Chas into some sort of horrible monster.

Lucy deserves better than this.

