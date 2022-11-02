Emmerdale: Cain to walk free after Chas agrees to lie for him?

Emmerdale character Cain prison is currently in prison after being charged with the murder of Al Chapman.

Cain knew Al was having an affair with his sister Chas and confronted him with a gun.

However after Kerry found Cain stood over Al’s dead body holding the gun, Cain was arrested and charged with murder.

But could he walk away from prison as Chas agrees to keep her affair secret?

Al was shot and killed (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Al and Cain

Al has made an enemy of the Dingle family over his last three years in the village.

Recently Cain discovered that Chas had been cheating on Paddy with Al.

He tricked Al into meeting and confronted him with a gun.

However he revealed the gun was only to get his attention and he intended to fight him.

The two men began fighting but they both reached out for the gun.

As a shot went off, Kerry and Chloe were walking by and heard it.

When Kerry went to investigate she saw Cain stood near Al’s dead body holding the gun.

Cain ran off but Kerry told Chloe to contact the emergency services.

Later Cain was arrested and charged with Al’s murder.

Chas had been having an affair with Al for months (Credit: ITV)

Chas agrees to keep her affair a secret

In tonight’s episode (Wednesday, November 2) Chas went to see Cain in prison.

She blamed Cain for having an affair, saying he told her to do whatever she needed to cope with Faith’s illness.

But Cain said he never told her to have an affair.

Cain told Chas that Paddy didn’t need to find out about the affair.

However Chas knew if the affair is never made public then the police would never know Cain’s motive for killing Al.

Cain told his sister that her son Aaron wouldn’t say anything about the affair and that he got rid of her secret phone with proof of the affair.

Chas was reluctant to go along with it at first but eventually agreed.

However she made it clear to Cain that she would never forgive him for killing Al.

Could Cain be released from prison?

Chas agreed to keep her affair secret (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Cain be released from prison?

Emmerdale are remaining tight-lipped on what will happen next.

However if Chas and Al’s affair is kept quiet, the police will find it hard to find Cain’s motive for killing Al.

Meanwhile a lot of fans think that Cain didn’t shoot Al and that someone else pulled the trigger.

Or that Cain did shoot Al, but will pin the blame on Kerry.

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!