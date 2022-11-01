Emmerdale viewers have slammed Aaron Dingle‘s final scene in last night’s episode (Monday, October 31).

Aaron decided to leave the village after Faith and Liv’s funeral.

He confronted Chas over her affair with Al and made it clear he had washed his hands over her.

However viewers were disappointed with Aaron’s exit scene.

Aaron discovered Chas had been having an affair with Al (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Aaron Dingle’s return

Aaron Dingle left Emmerdale last year but returned last month to make amends with his sister Liv.

However while he was in the village he discovered his mum Chas had been having an affair with Al Chapman.

Aaron was furious that Chas had been cheating on Paddy and told her she needed to choose.

Chas made Aaron believe that she had ended things with Al.

After missing her mum’s death, Chas tried to end things with Al, however they were unable to keep away from each other.

Meanwhile Aaron was left devastated when his sister Liv died in the storm.

Chas began to manipulate Aaron into thinking it was best for him to leave the village, however she just wanted to keep the affair under wraps.

Al and Chas continued to see each other secretly and made plans to leave the village after Faith and Liv’s funeral.

However after the funeral, Chas realised she needed to stay behind a bit longer.

As she hugged Al, Aaron spotted them.

Chas and Al have been having an affair for months (Credit: ITV)

Aaron Dingle’s exit slammed by ‘disappointed’ viewers

In last night’s episode, Aaron told Cain he needed to get out of here.

But when Cain told Aaron to stay for his mum, he said that she only cared about herself.

Cain told Chas and Paddy that Aaron was planning to leave and Paddy rushed after him.

Meanwhile Cain was suspicious over Aaron’s comment about his mum and spoke to Chas.

She brushed it off as Aaron was grieving for his nan and sister, but Cain soon discovered evidence of Chas and Al’s affair.

Paddy caught up to Aaron and they said their goodbyes.

Aaron washed his hands of Chas (Credit: ITV)

Soon Chas followed and had a private chat with Aaron.

Aaron told Chas he could barely bring himself to look Paddy in the eye. Chas tried to pretend she had no idea what Aaron was on about but he told her he knew she was still seeing Al.

He explained that if he stayed in the village he would have to say something.

However Chas was more interested in finding out what Aaron had said to Cain.

Aaron was furious and disowned his mother before walking away from the village in tears.

Fans were disappointed with Aaron’s exit saying little effort was put into his final scene.

I know Aaron was only back temporary but the little effort put into his goodbyes/final scenes was so disappointing #emmerdale — Eli 🍂🎃🌌 (@aaron_dingles) October 31, 2022

was that actually the last scene i’m ever gonna see of aaron because wtf #emmerdale — caz (@robronknows) October 31, 2022

Was that really Aaron's last scene? Seriously?😞😟 — Susanne K (@Susanne85688197) October 31, 2022

Very disappointing😣 They just can't get anything right.😒 — Susanne K (@Susanne85688197) October 31, 2022

Exactly wot I was thinkg Susanne..not much of a goodbye..Danny deserves so much better 😢 — ruthieb (@ruthiebm2019) October 31, 2022

