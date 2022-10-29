Emmerdale: Faith and Liv’s moving funeral episode ‘spoilt for fans’

Emmerdale fans have been left with the same complaint after Faith and Liv’s funeral episodes.

The two fan favourites were laid to rest in last night (Friday, October 28) episode.

The powerful funeral scenes had Emmerdale fans in tears but there was a problem (Credit: ITV)

Faith had taken her own life to avoid a painful death by terminal cancer, and Liv died after being caught up in the storm.

With the Dingles coming together, they decided to throw a joint funeral.

And the entire village came out to pay their respects in a scene featuring every single character.

As the family led mourners, the villagers placed flowers on the pathway to the graveyard.

And in another scene, Faith Dingle was seen one final time in a flashback as she wrote a speech for her own funeral.

But while fans were blown away by the funeral scenes, the secondary storyline didn’t impress them at all.

Emmerdale: Faith and Liv funeral episode marred

In another part of the episode Chloe Harris announced she was leaving the village.

The pregnant teenager is hiding that she is expecting Mackenzie Boyd’s baby, and has decided to flee to Leeds to live with friends.

However her former housekeeper Kerry Wyatt is determined to keep her.

But as she tried to convince Chloe to stay, she ended up revealing a major secret.

“Please don’t hate me,” said Kerry.

“I should’ve said something sooner. I’m your mam.”

But fans say the bombshell reveal should have been left for another episode.

Kerry telling Chloe she was her mam was out of place say Emmerdale fans (Credit: ITV)

One sad: “BEAUTIFUL. The scenes we saw tonight are what Emmerdale does best. No stunts, just community and stunning scripts.

“Was the Kerry & Chloe stuff needed? Absolutely not. Should’ve cut all that for another ep.”

A second said: “Seeing all the cast there for the funeral was a nice touch but they should’ve just kept the stories to the funeral and wake.

“All the Kerry/Chloe and Al/Chas stuff ruined what would’ve been a lovely send-off for Faith and Liv.”

A third said: “The funeral was really well done.

“I cried at the flower scene. But the Kerry and Chloe stuff was really jarring and out of place. Mistake IMO.”

