Emmerdale viewers shocked by the Dingles’ reaction to Liv’s death

Poor Liv’s life ended after a caravan crushed her legs in Emmerdale the other night (Wednesday October 19, 2022).

Paddy, Vinny and Aaron were absolutely distraught after saying their final goodbyes.

However, after the news of Liv’s death soon got out, not everyone cried as much as fans expected them to.

Liv’s death was an emotional one for some (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: The Dingles react to Liv’s Death

Liv passed away the other night after a caravan crushed her legs in the storm.

Unfortunately, no-one was able to save her.

The caravan pinned her legs down meaning that Liv was going to die.

Aaron and Vinny both said their goodbyes, being absolutely heartbroken.

Paddy, too, was in tears.

However, after Liv passed away and the news broke to the rest of the Dingles and Liv’s supposedly close loved ones, not everyone was that upset.

Zak, Cain and Moira spoke about Liv’s death as if it was just another bad thing to deal with, being more upset about Sam’s injury.

Even Belle didn’t seem too heartbroken, and well… Chas hardly shed a tear even after Aaron blamed her for Liv’s death, even suggesting that they have a joint funeral for Faith and Liv to get it over and done with.

And, Victoria Sugden who had once been close with Liv due to Aaron and Robert’s relationship, didn’t even seem to bat an eyelid.

Not all of the Dingles seemed too bothered (credit: ITV)

Fans expected more people to mourn Liv

Now, fans have taken to social media to share their shock at the Dingles’ and Liv’s other close connections’ underwhelming reaction to their relative.

One fan commented: “I thought Belle would be more upset about Liv to be honest.”

Another asked: “Is Vic not in the least affected by Liv’s death?”

I thought Belle would be more upset about Liv tbh #emmerdale — Katie ❤️ (@katieparkes200) October 20, 2022

#emmerdale Is vic not in the least affected by Liv’s death? — Emma Dale-Sugden 🎩👒 (@EmmaDale022) October 20, 2022

In no realistic world would Chas of managed to straighten her hair and look that glamorous after all that drama & Liv dying #emmerdale — ASHLEY♛♥ (@ash_lonsdalex) October 20, 2022

A third viewer noted: “In no realistic world would Chas of managed to straighten her hair and look that glamourous after all that drama & Liv dying.”

Another said: “Sorry but did anyone else think both Belle and Zak were way too dismissive of Samson missing especially given the huge storm. Harriet and Liv’s untimely deaths.”

Sorry but did anyone else think both Belle & Zak were way too dismissive of missing Samson especially given the huge storm. Harriet & Liv's tragic untimely deaths. Not to mention what happened to Sam. Definitely gona regret that one if he's seriously injured/dead sadly #Emmerdale — GrianneDoherty33 (@griannedoherty3) October 20, 2022

On Entertainment Daily‘s Facebook page, one fan wrote: “Chas didn’t seem very heartbroken that Liv has died. Aaron has lost his sister. More worried about herself not being there again to say goodbye. Who’s fault’s that?”

But, why did they not seem upset over Liv’s death?

It’s one bad thing after another recently (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: The Dingles are struggling

Perhaps the Dingles have grown accustomed to being given bad news and are unable to process everything that’s happened to them.

Who would blame them?

They’ve just lost Faith and Liv, are worrying about Sam after he was impaled by a tractor spike, and now Samson’s missing.

The poor family haven’t had the best of luck recently and are most likely trying to distract themselves from everything that’s happened to their family.

