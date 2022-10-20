Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing as Aaron blames Chas for Liv’s death

Emmerdale fans are all saying the same thing as Aaron blamed Chas for Liv‘s death in tonight’s episode (Thursday, October 20 2022).

In last night’s Emmerdale episode (Wednesday, October 19) Liv died after being crushed by a caravan.

Her brother Aaron was completely devastated by her death and when he found out Chas was at the hospital with Al when Liv died, he was furious.

Now fans are thrilled that Aaron finally told Chas off.

Liv died after being crushed by a caravan (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Liv’s death

Earlier this week Chas ended up injured as she was out in the storm arguing with Al Chapman, who she’s been having an affair with for months.

She wanted to end the relationship after she missed Faith‘s death due to the fact she was Al.

But Al ending up taking Chas to the hospital and when her husband Paddy found she was injured, he went to see Aaron, Liv and Vinny.

Paddy asked Liv and Vinny if they could get to the Woolpack to look after his and Chas’s daughter, Eve.

Liv and Vinny went out into the storm, but things took a horrible turn when the wind blew a caravan towards them.

In last night’s episode of the soap (Wednesday, October 19), Vinny went to check on Liv but the caravan trapped her.

As the emergency services arrived, they discovered that Liv’s lower body was crushed and the caravan was the only thing keeping her alive.

Paddy told Aaron, Mandy and Vinny that Liv wouldn’t make it.

Aaron and Vinny said their goodbyes to Liv and she died with her husband by her side.

Al took Chas to the hospital after she got injured in the storm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Aaron confronts Chas

In tonight’s episode news of Liv’s death spread round the village, leaving everyone heartbroken.

Aaron went to where his sister had died and learnt from Amy that Al found Chas in the storm and took her to the hospital.

Knowing she had been having an affair with Al, Aaron went to find his mum.

Meanwhile Al went to the pub to check on Chas.

Soon Aaron turned up at the Woolpack and confronted Chas, saying the only reason Liv was out in the storm was to get to the pub to look after her daughter as Paddy thought Chas was seriously injured.

Chas said she didn’t know Liv was going to be crossing the road at that precise moment.

Aaron told Chas he would never forgive her (Credit: ITV)

But Aaron said: “You made me tell her that I wasn’t staying and that my life in Italy was more important than her when really it was you I couldn’t stand to be around.”

Chas apologised but Aaron responded: “Like you were with your mum? When she died, you missed it for him, don’t you ever learn?”

Chas told her son it was over with Al but Aaron said he just saw him leaving the pub.

But Aaron wasn’t having it and said to his mum he would never forgive her for what she’s done and wished she had died instead of Liv.

Fans all saying the same thing as Aaron blames Chas for Liv’s death

Emmerdale fans were thrilled that Aaron finally told Chas off for her selfish behaviour and cheered him on.

Aaron blames Chas… thank god #emmerdale @emmerdale — blake lively is perfection 🤍 (@flawedimperf) October 20, 2022

#emmerdale YES!!!!! well said Aaron — Foxy ©(Milly) Gif Queen🏳️‍🌈 🦋 🌈 🦋 🏳️‍⚧️ (@FLady1980) October 20, 2022

Whooo here we go, go on mate!!!! Aarron, tell her straight, nice one. #Emmerdale — Emu (@PiksTube) October 20, 2022

#emmerdale Aaron saying what we're all thinking about Chas. — McWhiskers (@fussyMcWhiskers) October 20, 2022

That’s it Arron give it two her #emmerdale — candy crush 40 (@page_lace30) October 20, 2022

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Did you watch tonight’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!