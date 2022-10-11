Emmerdale fans beg soap to kill off Chas and Al as she professes her love to him

Emmerdale fans have begged for the soap to kill of Chas and Al after Chas confessed her love to him.

Recently Chas’s son Aaron found out about their affair and told his mother she needed to make a decision.

Although Aaron believes Chas chose Paddy and her family, she secretly told Al she wants to be with him.

Now fans Emmerdale are demanding Chas and Al are both killed off.

Al and Chas have been sneakily seeing each other for months (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas and Al’s affair

Earlier this year Chas discovered Faith‘s cancer has returned.

She confided in Al and soon the two began an affair.

They agreed to have no feelings involved but the two have fallen for each other.

Meanwhile Chas’s husband Paddy and Al’s fiancée Kerry have no idea what’s been going on.

Chas and Al were once caught at a hotel by Chas’s cousin Belle and she demanded that Chas end things with Al.

Chas lied to Belle that it was over with Al (Credit: ITV)

Soon Chas broke up with Al and Belle thought it was over between them.

However it wasn’t long before Chas and Al resumed their secret meetings.

Last week Al began looking for houses for him and Chas to move into.

But when Kerry found him looking at houses, she thought he wanted them to settle down and proposed.

Chas was upset as Al accepted, but he later reassured her that he was still committed to her.

As they shared a kiss, they were caught by Aaron.

Aaron caught Chas and Al together (Credit: ITV)

Fans beg soap to kill off Chas and Al

Aaron confronted his mum and told her she had to chose between him or Al.

The next day Chas was left upset when Faith’s health took another bad turn.

Aaron told his mum if she didn’t cut Al off then he would leave the village again.

Later Paddy tried to comfort Chas, meanwhile Aaron confronted Al and punched him.

He told him that Chas had chose Paddy and their family and threatened to kill him.

In last night’s episode (Monday, October 10) as Al thought things were over with Chas, she told him she loved him and wanted to be with him.

But fans are completely fed up with the pair and are begging for them both to be killed off.

What do you think?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

