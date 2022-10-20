Emmerdale: Another Dingle death before the week is out?

Teenager Samson Dingle appears to be in trouble as Belle discovered he wasn’t at Wishing Well Cottage in tonight’s Emmerdale episode (Thursday, October 20 2022).

Earlier this week Samson fell out with his dad Sam over the fact he wanted nothing to do with his child.

However Belle grew concerned when she hadn’t seen her nephew and when she tried to text him it was revealed to viewers that his broken phone was in a field.

Is Samson okay?

Emmerdale: Samson Dingle missing in the storm?

Back in August, Samson got a huge shock when he learnt that Amelia was pregnant and he was father.

It was clear he was not happy about the baby. He wanted Amelia to either have an abortion or put the baby up for adoption, however she refused.

Earlier this week, Sam grew fed up with Samson’s attitude towards Amelia and told him his mother Alice would be ashamed of him.

Soon a storm hit Emmerdale and Sam ended up getting chased by a herd of cows.

Sam jumped over a hay bale to escape the cows but ended up falling onto tractor machinery.

He was left impaled but luckily his sister Belle and nephew Nate were there to help.

Nate managed to saw off the machinery and they took Sam to hospital.

Sam went into surgery and in tonight’s episode Lydia learnt Sam would be okay.

When Belle found out she told Zak and went to tell Samson.

As she went upstairs to Samson’s room, she told Zak she didn’t think he had been home.

Zak said he didn’t remember when he’d last seen him.

Belle decided to just text Samson but soon the scene cut to a phone with a smashed screen in a field.

The phone showed a text coming through from Belle asking Samson where he was and to call her, proving it belonged to Samson.

Where is he?

What’s happened to Samson?

It has not been revealed where Samson is or if he is safe, however it looks like his phone has been damaged in the storm.

If he was out in the storm, could he be in hurt or injured?

This Dingle family has suffered a lot of heartache this week following the death of Faith and Liv.

Could Samson’s life be in danger?

