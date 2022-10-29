Emmerdale: Is Kerry lying about being Chloe’s mum? Fans struggling with it

Emmerdale fans are struggling to accept that Kerry Wyatt is Chloe Harris’ mother.

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Friday, October 28), Kerry dropped a huge bombshell on Chloe – that she is her mum.

However fans think Kerry could be lying in order to keep Chloe in the village.

Kerry worked for Chloe’s dad Damon (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kerry and Chloe

Chloe was first introduced last year when she met up with Sarah Sugden.

Chloe is the sister of Sarah’s heart donor.

However as time went on it was revealed she had another connection to the village.

It turned out that former Emmerdale resident Kerry Wyatt had been working for Chloe’s dad, Damon.

Eventually Chloe grew fed up of her dad’s overprotective ways and when she asked him to back off, he threw her out of the house.

Chloe went to live with Kerry and it’s clear she’s very protective over the young woman.

Recently Kerry learnt that Chloe had a one night’s stand with Mackenzie Boyd – who is in a relationship with Charity Dingle.

However Chloe was hiding the fact she is pregnant.

In last night’s episode (Thursday, October 27) Kerry was shocked to see Chloe in the pub and got her to come home.

Chloe told Kerry that she didn’t need her anymore and was going to move to Leeds.

Kerry told Chloe she’s her mother (Credit: ITV)

Kerry is lying about being Chloe’s mum, say fans

In tonight’s scenes, Chloe finally admitted to Kerry that she was pregnant.

Chloe didn’t want Mackenzie to know and that’s why she had to leave the village.

However Kerry told Chloe to come and live with her and Al at their new house and she would help her raise the baby.

Fans think Kerry could be lying abut being Chloe’s mother (Credit: ITV)

Kerry begged Chloe to stay but she was adamant on going.

Chloe wanted to know why she was acting to weird and that’s when Kerry told her the truth – that she is her mother.

But is it the truth?

Some fans are struggling to buy it/work it out, tbf.

I think it makes zero sense for Kerry to be Chloe’s Mam all of a sudden… Pretty cheap “twist” to me. #emmerdale — 🧡🖤Tammy 🖤🧡 (@Tammy_xH) October 29, 2022

So Kerry is Chloe’s mum but they still won’t do a Moira is Mackenzie’s mum story??? At least the latter makes bloody sense! #Emmerdale — Melanie #MenToo (@MackBoydLove) October 28, 2022

Me trying to work out how exactly Kerry is Chloe’s mum, given all the info we already know about her, including her creepy camera-obsessed dad and her sister being Sarah’s heart donor. #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/AID28FujCF — Stephen Patterson (@mr_sjpatterson) October 28, 2022

We don’t know a lot about Chloe’s past, or Kerry’s life before Emmerdale.

Is Kerry telling the truth?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

